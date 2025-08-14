Daston Corporation Ranks No. 4322 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Daston Corporation ranks No. 4322 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Daston Corporation ranks No.4322 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to our national ranking, the Daston Corporation has been ranked #337 in IT services, #234 in Virginia, and #264 in the DC-MD-VA-WV region. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year," says Greg Callen, President of Daston Corporation. "This achievement is a direct result of our team's unwavering commitment to our clients and their success. We're proud to be part of an elite group of companies driving innovation and growth in the American economy, and we remain dedicated to providing our customers with the exceptional Google Cloud and NetSuite solutions they need to thrive."

"Daston's fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team's hard work and expertise in providing Google solutions that drive real results for our clients." said Adam Ulan, SVP of Google Cloud Practice. "By helping organizations, especially in the U.S. Public Sector, leverage the power of Google Cloud, we've been able to fuel our own growth while contributing to our clients' success. We're proud to be recognized for our tenacity and vision, which are deeply connected to the value we bring to our partners through our Google Cloud practice."

"Achieving our fourth consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 is a monumental testament to our team's expertise and unwavering dedication," said Joe Alston, VP of Sales. "A significant driver of this sustained growth is our work with government contractors. Our NetSuite SuiteApp solutions, like GovCon Essentials and DCAA-on-Demand, have proven to be indispensable tools for these businesses, helping them navigate complex regulatory compliance and streamline operations. This success story is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering specialized, innovative solutions that empower our clients to not only survive, but thrive in a competitive market."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Since 1992, Daston Corporation, a distinguished Google Cloud Premier and SBA Certified HUBZone Small Business, specializes in offering Google Cloud Licensing and Google Certified Professional Support Services. With an adept in-house team of Google Cloud certified experts, Daston empowers US Public Sector Agencies, Commercial Organizations, and Educational Institutions to leverage Google Workspace solutions effectively. Our expert guidance enables organizations to optimize Google solutions for enhanced ROI, complemented by comprehensive end-to-end deployment and migration services. Daston boasts a proven track record of delivering Google Cloud solutions to numerous Federal, State, and Local government agencies across the US, underscored by recognition as a three time US Federal Civilian Google Public Sector Partner of the Year (2021, 2022 and 2025)

Daston is also a trusted partner for Government Contractors, providing over a decade of experience in ERP solutions, including NetSuite's GovCon Essentials and DCAA-on-Demand SuiteApp technology, to streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. Our certified NetSuite Software Development (BFN) Partner status and subject matter experts (SMEs) in FAR, CAS, and DCAA requirements position us to guide clients through the entire process with precision.

Jennifer Olney, Daston Corporation, 1 2406185652, [email protected], www.daston.com

