Daston Corporation Wins Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for 2023

Daston Corporation announces their 2023 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for 2023

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daston Corporation, a leading technology Google solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded "Google Cloud Public Sector US Federal-Civilian Partner of the Year 2023." This award recognition underscores Daston's exceptional achievements, innovation, and dedication to delivering cutting-edge cloud-based solutions to the public sector.

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of Google Cloud partners who have demonstrated remarkable expertise in leveraging Google Cloud's powerful tools and services to drive transformative results for their clients. Daston Corporation's commitment to excellence, technical prowess, and forward-thinking approach have set them apart as an industry leader in the cloud technology arena.

As the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year, Daston Corporation has consistently exemplified its ability to tailor innovative Google Cloud solutions to address the unique challenges faced by various civilian organizations, including government agencies, public institutions, and nonprofit entities. Our work has not only optimized operational efficiency but has also enabled these organizations to deliver enhanced public services to citizens worldwide.

"We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized as Google Cloud Public Sector US Federal-Civilian Partner of the Year. This prestigious accolade reaffirms our dedication to harnessing the potential of cloud technology to empower civilian organizations, fostering a positive impact on society," said Greg Callen, President of Daston Corporation. "Our team's relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with our partnership with Google Cloud, has enabled us to create innovative and transformative solutions for our valued clients." said Adam Ulan, SVP of Google Solutions for Daston Corporation.

Daston Corporation's collaboration with Google Cloud spans multiple projects, showcasing their ability to architect scalable and secure cloud environments, develop data-driven applications, and harness advanced analytics to drive data-informed decision-making for civilian entities. Through a combination of technical expertise and a deep understanding of their clients' unique needs, Daston has consistently delivered solutions that fuel growth, resilience, and public service enhancement.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Daston Corporation as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

About Daston Corporation:

Founded in 1992, Daston Corp is a Google Cloud Premier and SBA Certified HUBZone Small Business. They deliver Google Cloud Licensing and Certified Professional Support to US Public Sector Agencies, Commercial Organizations, and Educational Institutions worldwide. Daston has an award-winning team of in-house experts who can optimize Google Workspace, ensuring cost savings and adhering to best practices. They specialize in full cradle-to-grave Google Workspace deployment and migration services, serving numerous Federal, State, and Local government agencies across the US.

