Data Amplified 2026: Simpler, Smarter, Structured -- From Data to Insight

Data Amplified 2026 will be held on 26-27 October 2026 in The Hague, the Netherlands, with the theme "Simpler, smarter, structured: from data to insight." It will reveal the next generation of XBRL, the global digital reporting standard, and focus on the innovations and collaborations that are creating new, transformative value from business data worldwide.

AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Amplified 2026 will be held on 26–27 October in The Hague, the Netherlands, marking 25 years of XBRL and the official unveiling of the next generation of the digital reporting standard.

Hosted by XBRL International in partnership with XBRL Netherlands, the conference brings together regulators, technologists, finance professionals and global decision-makers at the intersection of data, standards and AI. The theme — Simpler, smarter, structured: from data to insight — reflects a moment of global digital transformation. XBRL is being modernised and simplified, and will be faster, easier and more powerful to deploy. At the same time, AI is putting structured disclosure in the spotlight: decision-grade, hallucination-free analysis depends on the kind of high-quality, machine-readable data direct from companies that XBRL uniquely delivers.

The Netherlands is the ideal setting to explore innovation in business data. Since the start of 2026, all Dutch businesses have been required to file a single standardised report under the Standard Business Reporting (SBR) framework — a world-leading example of what structured data infrastructure can achieve. Data Amplified will unpack that model, alongside the latest developments in financial and sustainability reporting, regulatory technology, data security and global adoption.

Registration and programme information: www.dataamplified.org

Sponsorship enquiries: [email protected]

About XBRL Netherlands

XBRL Netherlands is the official national jurisdiction of XBRL International, tailoring the global open data exchange standard to the Dutch ecosystem. The organization brings together stakeholders from business, government, intermediary organizations, and the research and education community to advance digital reporting across the Dutch market. As a key contributor to the Dutch Standard Business Reporting (SBR) framework and the Dutch Taxonomy (Nederlandse Taxonomie, NT), XBRL Netherlands supports the local implementation of XBRL specifications, facilitating seamless digital compliance for entities that need to file reports with the Chamber of Commerce, the Tax Authority, the Executive Agency of the Ministry of Education (DUO), and the Authority for Housing Associations. By bridging global standards and local mandates, XBRL Netherlands helps Dutch organizations, software providers, auditors and regulators navigate ongoing digital reporting transitions, including the move to Inline XBRL (iXBRL), with confidence.

About XBRL International, Inc.

XBRL International is a global not for profit operating in the public interest. Our purpose is to improve the accountability and transparency of business performance globally, by providing the open data exchange standard for business reporting. The standards is used by more than 130 regulators in more than 70 countries to collect high quality, reliable and timely digital business information from millions of companies around the world. We are the standards development organisation behind the freely- licensed XBRL specifications. XBRL International produces and supports the Data Amplified Conference and certifies XBRL Software for third party software applications.

Media Contact

John Turner, XBRL International, 1 4158134141, [email protected], www.xbrl.org

SOURCE XBRL International