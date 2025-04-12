Data Analysts Urge for Audit and Investigation of 2024 Pennsylvania Election Results

The ETA's findings indicate that potential vote manipulation could have altered the outcome of the election in Pennsylvania. Post this

The ETA has delivered an independent analysis report identifying patterns consistent with vote manipulation - tampering with cast votes in a manner that adds, removes, or switches votes - in the 2024 Pennsylvania election results, including:

"Drop-Off Vote" Irregularities: Drop-off votes are the difference between votes for the Presidential race and the next down-ballot race (for Pennsylvania in 2024, the Senate race). While the drop-off rate for Mail-In ballots is as expected relative to historic trends (1.48% vs 1.96%), the drop-off rate for Election Day results is far greater between the Democratic versus Republican candidates (0.87% vs. 4.51%, respectively).

One Candidate Benefiting From Unusually High Turnout: The Republican presidential candidate received disproportionately more votes in precincts with high turnout, while a similar uptick in Trump votes is not noted in lower-turnout precincts. As one candidate benefitting from unusually high turnout has been credibly associated with election fraud in other countries, this may be cause to scrutinize whether that turnout may have been artificially inflated, such as through ballot-stuffing.

Disproportionate Vote Share Over Sharp Vote Threshold: By measuring the percentage of the vote received by each Presidential candidate relative to the number of votes cast at a given precinct, the ETA has identified a sharp increase in Trump's vote share in precincts where more votes were cast and counted. This disproportionate increase appears in precincts that exceed a specific threshold of ballots cast (for example, a little over 200 ballots in Philadelphia County ).

"Our findings in Pennsylvania are similar to what we saw in machine-level data from Clark County, Nevada," says Nathan Taylor, ETA Executive Director of Advocacy and Public Engagement. "In Clark County, we found that machines that processed a higher number of ballots showed a visible skew in favor of the Republican candidate. We have precinct-level data in Pennsylvania, so we see the shift by precinct."

In 2024, Candidate Trump ultimately won Pennsylvania's 19 Electoral Votes by a narrow margin, only 187,382 votes. The ETA's findings indicate that potential vote manipulation could have altered the outcome of the election in the state.

The Election Truth Alliance is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that supports election analysis, informed discussion, and peaceful action to highlight potential election manipulation, interference, and irregularities. The organization calls upon local and state officials to initiate an investigation, including hand recounts, to safeguard future election integrity and to ensure that Pennsylvania voters are informed about the security, integrity, and legitimacy of their votes.

https://electiontruthalliance.org/election-truth-alliance

Media Contact

Josh Johnson, Election Truth Alliance, 1 213-444-0838, [email protected], electiontruthalliance.org

SOURCE Election Truth Alliance