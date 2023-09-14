Data Center Systems Achieves Gold EcoVadis Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Achievements

"At Data Center Systems, sustainability has always been at the core of our operations. We are honored to receive the Gold EcoVadis Medal, which really highlights our unwavering commitment to driving positive change." Tweet this

Michael Cox, Chief Operations Officer at DCS, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating: "At Data Center Systems, sustainability has always been at the core of our operations. We are honored to receive the Gold EcoVadis Medal, which really highlights our unwavering commitment to driving positive change. This achievement validates our collective efforts and motivates us to continue working towards a greener and more sustainable future for all."

DCS's remarkable achievement is a testament to its comprehensive approach to sustainability, encompassing energy-efficient technologies, waste reduction initiatives, community engagement, and ethical governance practices. By consistently integrating sustainability principles into its operations, DCS continues to demonstrate its leadership and commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

"We would like to acknowledge our parent company, Hexatronic Group for their invaluable support in aligning DCS' sustainability goals with their own global sustainability initiatives," said Michael Cox. "We are excited to see what the future holds as we forge a path to a more sustainable future, together."

