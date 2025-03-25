Data Cities to Build AI-Optimized Data Centers Worldwide, Breaking Ground Near San Francisco in 2025

"Access to compute resources is increasingly controlled by a few dominant players. We are building AI infrastructure that puts power back in the hands of businesses, providing them with dedicated, scalable, and vendor-neutral compute resources to drive innovation on their own terms." Post this

The Nathan Single family office based in Santa Monica; CA owns Copper Valley, a 4000-acre town 90 mins from Silicon Valley which is fully entitled and ready to become the world's first AI powered data city. Copper Valley presents a great opportunity to harness natural gas based energy and abundant water for hybrid cooling facilities to support the energy and cooling intensive AI performance centers. Given the property is situated next to Lake Turlock there is plenty of water capacity in addition to our other off grid power solutions such as gas turbines which provides us sufficient power for 50 Acres.

Why Copper Valley?

Purpose built for AI-Secure - Scalable, and designed for high performance compute





Full control & localization - A dedicated AI infrastructure city, free from cloud monopolies





Proximity to Silicon Valley - The ideal location for AI enterprises to operate and expand





Empowering Businesses to keep their AI close - and their infrastructure closer





Hydrogen capabilities- given our property is situated next to Lake Turlock we have plenty of water capacity in addition to our other off grid power solutions such as gas turbines which provides us sufficient power for 20 Acres

In response to the exponential growth in global demand for artificial intelligence (AI), Data Cities is proud to announce the launch of a large-scale buildout of AI-optimized data centers on 4,000 acres of fully entitled land in Copper Valley, California. The first of these state-of-the-art facilities will be a 50-acre site breaking ground in 2025, marking a significant milestone in Data Cities' mission to create a scalable, independent AI infrastructure. Unlike traditional developers, Data Cities owns the land and is actively transforming it into an AI-native city, providing businesses with full control over their AI operations, free from the constraints of big tech.

A Fully Owned and Strategically Positioned AI Hub

Copper Valley, just 90 minutes from Silicon Valley, is set to become a premier location for AI-driven infrastructure. Supported by the Nathan Family Office, Data Cities is developing a cutting-edge AI hub with a dedicated lake. With the land secured, construction is already in progress to bring this vision to life.

Addressing Critical Challenges in AI Compute

As enterprises integrate AI at an accelerating pace, they face challenges related to cost, accessibility, and vendor lock-in. Data Cities is pioneering a new model for AI compute with its sovereign, high-performance infrastructure, designed to deliver flexibility, security, and scalability. The Copper Valley site will break ground in 2025, launching a plan to develop over 1,000 acres of data centers, followed by four additional sites by 2027 and ten global locations by 2030.

A Team with Unmatched Expertise

Data Cities is backed by industry leaders from Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon, Meta, and Schneider Electric, bringing deep expertise in AI, energy, and infrastructure. CEO Venkat Thummisi, Ex-Head of Infrastructure at OpenAI, who has overseen 9 data center builds, is leading the charge to ensure businesses gain access to vendor-neutral, dedicated AI infrastructure.

"AI is transforming every industry, but access to compute resources is increasingly controlled by a few dominant players. We are building AI infrastructure that puts power back in the hands of businesses, providing them with dedicated, scalable, and vendor-neutral compute resources to drive innovation on their own terms," said Venkat Thummisi, CEO of Data Cities.

AI's Transformative Impact Across Industries

From healthcare to transportation, AI is already reshaping the world:

Healthcare: AI-powered diagnostic tools are revolutionizing medical imaging, enabling faster and more accurate disease detection.

Finance: AI-driven financial analytics enhance fraud detection, risk management, and trading automation.

Retail: AI optimizes recommendation engines and inventory management for increased efficiency and profitability.

Autonomous Vehicles: AI processes sensor data in real time to make driving safer and more efficient.

About Data Cities

Founded by experts in AI, cloud infrastructure, and data centers, Data Cities is committed to democratizing access to AI by developing scalable, independent infrastructure. This allows businesses to train, deploy, and scale AI models with full control over their compute resources.

