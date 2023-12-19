Data Dimensions and Greenway Health Partner to Launch New Enterprise Document Management Solution for Healthcare Providers

Together we are empowering providers to process files faster and more efficiently, ensure an effective flow of information to a patient's care team, and contribute to a more seamless healthcare experience. Post this

Bryan Doyle, President and CEO of Data Dimensions noted, "The Providerflow platform was designed to streamline healthcare workflows and improve communication between providers, payers, and patients. By leveraging our expertise in intelligent automation and document management, we can help Greenway users achieve greater efficiencies, simplify their operations, and enhance patient care."

The innovative solution from Greenway Health and Data Dimensions aims to improve patient care by effectively managing information, attaching documentation to the patient's healthcare record, and automatically distributing provider notes to the patient's care team. The integration of Greenway Document Manager combines easy-to-use interfaces with advanced imaging technologies for faster and more efficient processing of inbound and outbound files, while the HIPAA-compliant tools deliver secure and reliable data management and storage.

Greenway Health's Chief Product and Technology Officer, David Cohen stated, "Greenway Document Manager empowers providers to process files faster and more efficiently, ensure an effective flow of information to a patient's care team, and contribute to a more seamless healthcare experience."

The partnership is a significant milestone for both Greenway Health and Data Dimensions in their continuous efforts to deliver industry-leading healthcare technology solutions and improve patient outcomes.

