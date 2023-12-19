Data Dimensions and Greenway Health Partner to Launch New Enterprise Document Management Solution for Healthcare Providers

The healthcare industry is continually faced with administrative challenges; the Greenway Document Manager solution from Data Dimensions and Greenway Health solves for this by providing enterprise document management capabilities such as document scanning, eFax, eForms, and eSignature functions to reduce the time practices spend scanning paper charts and processing inbound/outbound faxes.
JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Dimensions, the largest EDI clearinghouse and technology services organization in the Property and Casualty industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Greenway Health, a prominent health information technology services provider. The partnership will utilize Data Dimensions' Providerflow platform for the launch of Greenway Document Manager, which aims to streamline document management for healthcare providers and alleviate administrative burden.
The healthcare industry is continually faced with administrative challenges; Greenway Document Manager solves for this by providing enterprise document management capabilities such as document scanning, eFax, eForms, and eSignature functions to reduce the time practices spend scanning paper charts and processing inbound/outbound faxes. This fully integrated solution into Greenway Health's electronic health records platforms, Intergy and Prime Suite, will deliver financial and operational benefits for ambulatory care practices.
Bryan Doyle, President and CEO of Data Dimensions noted, "The Providerflow platform was designed to streamline healthcare workflows and improve communication between providers, payers, and patients. By leveraging our expertise in intelligent automation and document management, we can help Greenway users achieve greater efficiencies, simplify their operations, and enhance patient care."
The innovative solution from Greenway Health and Data Dimensions aims to improve patient care by effectively managing information, attaching documentation to the patient's healthcare record, and automatically distributing provider notes to the patient's care team. The integration of Greenway Document Manager combines easy-to-use interfaces with advanced imaging technologies for faster and more efficient processing of inbound and outbound files, while the HIPAA-compliant tools deliver secure and reliable data management and storage.
Greenway Health's Chief Product and Technology Officer, David Cohen stated, "Greenway Document Manager empowers providers to process files faster and more efficiently, ensure an effective flow of information to a patient's care team, and contribute to a more seamless healthcare experience."
The partnership is a significant milestone for both Greenway Health and Data Dimensions in their continuous efforts to deliver industry-leading healthcare technology solutions and improve patient outcomes.
