"Successful businesses leverage data to create competitive advantage, inform decisions, optimize processes, and build customer satisfaction," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But data-driven business cultures do not happen by chance."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Data-driven Business Cultures Spark Innovation and Power Decision Making."

Potential Roadblocks to Building Data-driven Business Cultures

"At the same time, organizations need to balance data access with data security and privacy. Various laws and regulations mandate restrictions on who can access sensitive data and how they share it. To achieve regulatory compliance, businesses must be able to classify and track sensitive data wherever it moves."

Holistic Approach to Data Empowers Users

"Overcoming these obstacles requires a multi-dimensional approach, beginning with a solid information governance strategy. Information governance involves locating and classifying data across the organization. It also includes managing access to information, controlling data lifecycles, and ensuring data security and privacy."

Data Democratization and Data Literacy Deliver Key Advantages

"Greater innovation and growth – When users have access to quality data, they gain important insights and perspectives they might otherwise miss. Further, creativity blossoms when employees know how to ask compelling questions, test hypotheses, and generate solutions using data."

"Increased transparency and accountability – By giving everyone in the organization access to the same data, companies promote open discussions about business strategy and performance. This fosters trust and collaboration."

Information Governance Best Practices Pave the Way

Gaining control of business data and empowering employees to use it effectively happens one step at a time. Business leaders build a solid foundation for success with an effective information governance program. From data management to security, information access controls, and eDiscovery, the data consultants at Messaging Architects can help.

