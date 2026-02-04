Data Driverz Makes NADA Show Debut; Industry Veteran Doug Hadden Joins the Company

Auto industry's first Operational Data Platform™ debuts in Las Vegas; Doug Hadden joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.
PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Driverz, the automotive industry's first Operational Data Platform™, officially debuts today at the 2026 NADA Show in Las Vegas. The company also welcomes respected industry leader Doug Hadden, who will serve as Chief Revenue Officer, to its growing team.
Built by veteran dealer Ryan Farina, Data Driverz was created to solve a problem most dealers know all too well: critical operational data lives across too many disconnected systems, forcing teams to rely on spreadsheets, delayed reports, and instinct instead of insights to run their business. Data Driverz sits on top of a dealership's existing systems and brings sales, inventory, marketing, and performance data into one real-time operational view, so dealers can make better decisions in real time versus after the fact.
"Data Driverz exists because today's systems weren't built to help dealers operate day to day," said Ryan Farina, founder and CEO of Data Driverz. "They record what happened, then leave teams stitching together spreadsheets to figure out what it means. We built Data Driverz to connect everything - sales, inventory, marketing, and performance - and unlock the truth inside that data, so dealers have real operational clarity and know exactly what to do next."
Joining the company is automotive veteran Doug Hadden, who brings decades of hands-on dealership and industry experience to Data Driverz. His career spans nearly every role inside a dealership, as well as owning and operating multiple independent used car lots. He has also held senior leadership positions at Bank of America, JM Family Enterprises, Dealertrack, ADESA, and most recently ACV Auctions. And, he is widely known as a trusted industry educator and speaker at events including the NADA Show, NADA University, and Digital Dealer.
"Doug knows dealership operations inside-out because he's done the work," said Farina. "He brings real operator experience, industry trust, and a practical mindset that aligns perfectly with how Data Driverz helps dealers run their businesses better every day. I'm excited Doug has joined our team to improve operations for dealers across North America."
Data Driverz showcases its platform during the NADA Show this week, including a Data Driverz Pit Stop event at the F1 Arcade. At the event, attendees will meet the team, see the platform in action, and experience how operational clarity changes the way dealerships run.
About Data Driverz
Data Driverz is the automotive industry's first Operational Data Platform™. Built by dealer operators for dealer operators, the platform unifies data from a dealership's existing systems into a single operational view and delivers real-time insight into what's happening, why it's happening, and what needs attention now - without replacing the systems dealers already use. For more information, visit www.datadriverz.io.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lange, Data Driverz, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.datadriverz.io
SOURCE Data Driverz
