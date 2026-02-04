Data Driverz Makes NADA Show Debut; Industry Veteran Doug Hadden Joins the Company

We built Data Driverz to connect everything - sales, inventory, marketing, and performance - and unlock the truth inside that data, so dealers have real operational clarity and know exactly what to do next. Post this

"Data Driverz exists because today's systems weren't built to help dealers operate day to day," said Ryan Farina, founder and CEO of Data Driverz. "They record what happened, then leave teams stitching together spreadsheets to figure out what it means. We built Data Driverz to connect everything - sales, inventory, marketing, and performance - and unlock the truth inside that data, so dealers have real operational clarity and know exactly what to do next."

Joining the company is automotive veteran Doug Hadden, who brings decades of hands-on dealership and industry experience to Data Driverz. His career spans nearly every role inside a dealership, as well as owning and operating multiple independent used car lots. He has also held senior leadership positions at Bank of America, JM Family Enterprises, Dealertrack, ADESA, and most recently ACV Auctions. And, he is widely known as a trusted industry educator and speaker at events including the NADA Show, NADA University, and Digital Dealer.

"Doug knows dealership operations inside-out because he's done the work," said Farina. "He brings real operator experience, industry trust, and a practical mindset that aligns perfectly with how Data Driverz helps dealers run their businesses better every day. I'm excited Doug has joined our team to improve operations for dealers across North America."

Data Driverz showcases its platform during the NADA Show this week, including a Data Driverz Pit Stop event at the F1 Arcade. At the event, attendees will meet the team, see the platform in action, and experience how operational clarity changes the way dealerships run.

Data Driverz is the automotive industry's first Operational Data Platform™. Built by dealer operators for dealer operators, the platform unifies data from a dealership's existing systems into a single operational view and delivers real-time insight into what's happening, why it's happening, and what needs attention now - without replacing the systems dealers already use. For more information, visit www.datadriverz.io.

