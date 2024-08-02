Data Governance in the Healthcare Sector Critical to Improve Health Outcomes and Compliance

Because data plays such a central role in healthcare, the importance of data governance in the healthcare sector cannot be overstated. Post this

"Because data plays such a central role in healthcare, the importance of data governance in the healthcare sector cannot be overstated," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Start with Initial Data Assessment and Cleanup

"You cannot govern data unless you know what data you have and where it lives. Therefore, start with a thorough inventory to discover what PHI the organization collects and stores, where it lives, who owns it, and how it is used. Also determine who has access to the data. This information will aid in building a risk profile and determining next steps."

Review and Update Access Privileges

"Because the patient record plays a pivotal role in care delivery, healthcare organizations need to carefully control access to this information. Access management involves defining who has access to what data and under what circumstances. Work toward a state of least privileged access, in which users have just the authorization they need to do their job and no more."

Leverage Technology Wisely

"Technology can streamline the process of healthcare data governance and reduce errors. For example, biometric scanners reduce the chance of misidentification, and software using AI-powered referential matching can prove effective in reducing duplicate records. Likewise, digital compliance solutions provide critical compliance monitoring and simplify data classification."

Build a Culture of Data Governance

"Promote data literacy by providing training for all employees on data governance policies and best practices. For instance, standardized procedures around collecting and updating patient data will assist in preventing errors and duplicates. Formal training and just-in-time reminders will help."

