"By clearly defining data governance roles and responsibilities, organizations can more effectively leverage data for business value," related Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Data Governance Roles and Responsibilities Provide Framework for Business Initiatives."

Data Owner

"The data owner refers to the person or group with authority and accountability for a specific dataset. Usually a senior manager or business leader, data owners define business requirements and rules for the data. They also establish quality standards and metrics and approve data policies and procedures."

Data Steward

"Data stewards include those responsible for implementing data policies and procedures. For instance, a data steward will help monitor data compliance with established regulations and internal standards. They may also educate the workforce on how to access, use, and share data to ensure compliance with privacy and security best practices."

Data Consumer

"Data consumers, as the name suggests, use data for a variety of purposes, from decision making to innovation. They play a key stakeholder role in data governance, as they have specific needs and expectations regarding the quality and availability of the data."

Coordinate Data Governance Roles and Responsibilities

"The data governance committee includes stakeholders from across the organization. This committee oversees the implementation and maintenance of the data governance program. They begin by defining the vision and goals relating to the organization's data, as well as the responsibilities of data owners, stewards, custodians, and consumers."

Data Governance Expert Guidance

Effective data governance requires building data strategies one piece at a time. The data experts at eMazzanti Technologies and Messaging Architects help organizations implement a structured and comprehensive program to reduce risk and increase data value.

