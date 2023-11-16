To unlock data quality, data users need a better understanding of the data. Data lineage provides a visual map of data items from their origin through every access point. Post this

"To unlock data quality, data users need a better understanding of the data," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Data lineage provides a visual map of data items from their origin through every access point."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Data Lineage Best Practices Enhance Data Quality and Usability."

Unlock Data Benefits to Power Business Goals

"In addition to resolving data errors and inconsistencies, data lineage delivers other valuable insights and benefits. For instance, it allows analysts to discover and reuse existing data assets such as reports or models. And by knowing the context and meaning of the data, they can leverage it for new opportunities."

"Data lineage also improves data security and regulatory compliance by tracking data usage and access across the organization. This allows compliance officers to ensure that data is handled according to established policies. It also provides evidence of data provenance and validity for external authorities."

Information Governance Experts

Information governance means knowing where data lives in the organization and who owns it. Data lineage plays a critical role in information governance by providing a detailed map of data sources and processes. Business leaders should contact the information governance experts at Messaging Architects to begin or refine their information governance and data lineage strategies.

