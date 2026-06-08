Data Literacy Press Publishes 'The Adaptive Organization' by Patrick McGarry

A new leadership guide for the AI era introduces the CATALOG Framework to help executives close the gap between data and AI ambition and operational reality. Available now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.
BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Literacy Press today announced the publication of "The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era," the debut book by Patrick McGarry, Federal Chief Data Officer at ServiceNow. The book is available now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook through Amazon and other major retailers.
Written for chief data officers, chief data and AI officers, chief analytics officers, and CIOs, "The Adaptive Organization" takes on a problem facing nearly every enterprise. Most leaders now describe their organizations as data-driven, yet few can turn data and AI ambition into operational reality. McGarry argues that the gap between strategy and execution is not a technology problem but an organizational one, and that no amount of new tooling will close it. What closes it is intentional organizational design.
At the center of the book is the CATALOG Framework, a model spanning seven interdependent domains: Culture and Talent, Analytics and AI, Technology and Architecture, Alignment, Leadership and Governance, Operations and Delivery, and Growth and Measurement. Rather than treating these as separate workstreams owned by separate committees, McGarry shows how leaders must manage them together to build the capacity to absorb and apply data, analytics, and AI over time. A recurring theme runs through all seven domains: governance is infrastructure, not overhead.
The book features a foreword by Douglas B. Laney, the data strategist and author of "Infonomics" and "Data Juice."
"Patrick McGarry has produced a book that respects the reader's intelligence and the difficulty of the work," Laney writes. "For anyone who suspects that the gap between data ambition and data reality is at its core an organizational design problem, this is the book that shows you how to close it."
Early readers across industry, analyst, and government circles have echoed that assessment.
"Patrick McGarry's book arrives just as enterprises are struggling to incorporate AI and deliver transformative benefits," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst at SanjMo and former Gartner VP of Research. "His CATALOG framework treats governance, culture, and leadership as engineering disciplines, not afterthoughts. This is a practitioner's book written by someone who has done the work, not just theorized about it."
Barr Moses, Co-Founder and CEO of Monte Carlo, called it "the leadership book that the AI era demands," adding that McGarry "has sat in the room where modernization plans become architecture realities and it shows on every page."
McGarry has spent his career building open-source programs, designing enterprise systems, and advising leaders across the Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence communities on how to modernize with clarity and speed. "The Adaptive Organization" is his first book.
"The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era" is available now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.
To learn more, visit https://dataliteracy.com and https://mcgarrycdo.com.
About Data Literacy Press
Data Literacy Press publishes practical, rigorous books that help professionals and organizations work more effectively with data, analytics, and AI. It is the publishing imprint of Data Literacy (a DBA of Powered by Data LLC), dedicated to helping individuals and organizations learn the language of data and AI. Other titles by Data Literacy Press include "AI Literacy Fundamentals" by Ben Jones and "Chart Spark" by Alli Torban.
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Ben Jones, Data Literacy Press, 1 (844) 974-3282, [email protected], https://dataliteracy.com
SOURCE Data Literacy Press
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