Data Literacy Press Publishes 'The Adaptive Organization' by Patrick McGarry

"The gap between data and AI ambition and operational reality isn't a technology problem. It's an organizational one." Post this

At the center of the book is the CATALOG Framework, a model spanning seven interdependent domains: Culture and Talent, Analytics and AI, Technology and Architecture, Alignment, Leadership and Governance, Operations and Delivery, and Growth and Measurement. Rather than treating these as separate workstreams owned by separate committees, McGarry shows how leaders must manage them together to build the capacity to absorb and apply data, analytics, and AI over time. A recurring theme runs through all seven domains: governance is infrastructure, not overhead.

The book features a foreword by Douglas B. Laney, the data strategist and author of "Infonomics" and "Data Juice."

"Patrick McGarry has produced a book that respects the reader's intelligence and the difficulty of the work," Laney writes. "For anyone who suspects that the gap between data ambition and data reality is at its core an organizational design problem, this is the book that shows you how to close it."

Early readers across industry, analyst, and government circles have echoed that assessment.

"Patrick McGarry's book arrives just as enterprises are struggling to incorporate AI and deliver transformative benefits," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst at SanjMo and former Gartner VP of Research. "His CATALOG framework treats governance, culture, and leadership as engineering disciplines, not afterthoughts. This is a practitioner's book written by someone who has done the work, not just theorized about it."

Barr Moses, Co-Founder and CEO of Monte Carlo, called it "the leadership book that the AI era demands," adding that McGarry "has sat in the room where modernization plans become architecture realities and it shows on every page."

McGarry has spent his career building open-source programs, designing enterprise systems, and advising leaders across the Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence communities on how to modernize with clarity and speed. "The Adaptive Organization" is his first book.

"The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era" is available now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

To learn more, visit https://dataliteracy.com and https://mcgarrycdo.com.

About Data Literacy Press

Data Literacy Press publishes practical, rigorous books that help professionals and organizations work more effectively with data, analytics, and AI. It is the publishing imprint of Data Literacy (a DBA of Powered by Data LLC), dedicated to helping individuals and organizations learn the language of data and AI. Other titles by Data Literacy Press include "AI Literacy Fundamentals" by Ben Jones and "Chart Spark" by Alli Torban.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Data Literacy Press