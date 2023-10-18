Data on Manufactured Home Communities Across Plains, Midwest Now Available

Recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis for more than 20 years, JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on manufactured home communities located in 187 primary housing markets throughout the United States.
New Information from Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datacomp, the publisher of JLT Market Reports and the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, has published October 2023 mobile home park comps with occupancy, pricing, and other vital data on manufactured home communities from 13 markets in Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
Recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis for more than 20 years, JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on manufactured home communities located in 187 primary housing markets throughout the United States. This includes the latest occupancy trends and statistics, marketing programs, and a variety of other useful management insights.
Datacomp's manufactured housing market data is updated continually throughout the year, with the latest updates from specific markets and regions published on a monthly schedule.
What's in JLT Market Reports?
Each JLT manufactured home community report from Datacomp has occupancy, pricing, and other detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:
- Number of homesites
- Occupancy rates
- Pricing and average increases
- Community amenities
- Vacant lots
- Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more
Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of October 2023 data to October 2022. In addition, JLT Markt Reports include a historical recap of pricing and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets.
The October 2023 JLT Market Reports for 13 markets in Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.
Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment-grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed decisions.
About JLT Market Reports
For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 187 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.
