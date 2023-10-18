Data on Manufactured Home Communities Across Plains, Midwest Now Available

Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of October 2023 data to October 2022. In addition, JLT Markt Reports include a historical recap of pricing and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets. Tweet this

Datacomp's manufactured housing market data is updated continually throughout the year, with the latest updates from specific markets and regions published on a monthly schedule.

What's in JLT Market Reports?

Each JLT manufactured home community report from Datacomp has occupancy, pricing, and other detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:

Number of homesites

Occupancy rates

Pricing and average increases

Community amenities

Vacant lots

Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more

The October 2023 JLT Market Reports for 13 markets in Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.

Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment-grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed decisions.

About JLT Market Reports

For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 187 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.

