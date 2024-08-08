Data Paradigm and WellSky Collaborate to Enhance Efficiency and Impact in Nonprofit Sector

Data Paradigm, a leading provider of software solutions for nonprofit organizations, is pleased to announce its collaboration with WellSky, a leading health and community care technology and services company, to streamline operations and improve efficiencies for nonprofits across North America.

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Paradigm, a leading provider of software solutions for nonprofit organizations, is pleased to announce its collaboration with WellSky, a leading health and community care technology and services company, to streamline operations and improve efficiencies for nonprofits across North America.

In 2022, Data Paradigm (DPI) launched its new Ofelia software enterprise system, specializing in providing remote management and direct support of nonprofit constituents, allowing them to seek fulfillment of services through remote means rather than the requirement of an in-person engagement. The flagship implementation of Ofelia was launched by DPI for The Salvation Army (branded SAHelp) earlier this year for operations at the community level.

WellSky's integrated care coordination technology is an integral part of the SAHelp solution, supporting community organizations in overcoming data sharing and privacy challenges, fostering collaboration, leveraging data analytics, and improving outcomes. Its integrated solutions make WellSky a trusted partner for numerous state, county, and community-based programs addressing social determinants of health and social service needs.

SAHelp's automation and streamlined processes empower nonprofit organizations by reducing administrative burdens and enabling caseworkers to focus more on direct client engagement. By automating tasks such as paperwork and data entry, SAHelp significantly enhances operational efficiency, leading to cost savings and improved resource allocation. This efficiency not only boosts productivity but also enables nonprofits to scale their impact effectively within their communities.

Moreover, SAHelp's compliance-driven features ensure organizations maintain adherence to grant and funding regulations, thereby mitigating the risk of penalties and legal consequences. This proactive approach not only protects the financial integrity of nonprofits but also enhances their reputation and eligibility for future funding opportunities.

"We are excited about our collaboration with WellSky to further empower nonprofit organizations in their mission to deliver critical services to those in need," said Paul Booth, CEO of Data Paradigm. "Our combined expertise will enable organizations to maximize their resources, optimize their operations, and ultimately enhance their ability to serve their communities effectively."

The integration of the two platforms provides a comprehensive repository of client information, allowing new caseworkers to quickly familiarize themselves with applications, access necessary documents, and seamlessly integrate into organizational workflows. This streamlined process can reduce training time and accelerate caseworker productivity, which can ultimately contribute to improved client support and organizational effectiveness.

"We are excited to deliver a solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by nonprofit organizations by integrating SAHelp's robust capabilities with WellSky's industry-leading technology," said Gabriel Cate, vice president, business development of WellSky. "Together, we are committed to advancing innovation in the nonprofit sector and supporting organizations as they navigate complex operational landscapes."

The collaboration between Data Paradigm and WellSky underscores a shared commitment to driving positive social impact and empowering nonprofits to achieve their mission more efficiently and effectively.

For more information about The Salvation Army's SAHelp application management system, visit https://www.TSAMM.org/GetSAHelp. To learn more about WellSky solutions for community-based organizations, visit https://wellsky.com/human-services-software.

