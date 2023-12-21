Data Plus and Edenred Pay Expand Their Partnership to Provide DPPay - a State-of-the-Art Embedded Hospitality Payment Solution

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Data Plus to lead the hospitality market in an embedded solution that provides a state-of-the-art user experience including all of the compliance, security, and functionality in payment processing brought by Edenred Pay on the Data Plus platform." Post this

"Our customers will no longer need to log on to multiple platforms to have full payment functionality or receive all the necessary payment information," said Bruce Bensetler, CEO of Data Plus. "In 2024, hoteliers should not have to use three or four platforms to achieve a payment task. Through this innovative approach, all AP processes are completely streamlined so our customers can focus on what matters most – running their business."

Edenred Pay's Jay Plueger, EVP of Indirect and Partner Channels said, "We're excited to expand our partnership with Data Plus to lead the hospitality market in an embedded solution that provides a state-of-the-art user experience including all of the compliance, security, and functionality in payment processing brought by Edenred Pay on the Data Plus platform."

Data Plus VP of Business Development, Nick Sciurba said, "The advanced software integration offered through the partnership with Edenred drives a high level of savings and efficiency with the accounts payable process. Data Plus continually looks for innovations that allow our team to introduce new features and this partnership brings exceptional value to our clients."

As always, with the ongoing commitment to deliver new technology and advanced functionality, Data Plus clients will continue to receive real time personalized support offering the following benefits with this next generation tool:

Streamlining vendor payments to free up employee time for more payment control and visibility along with enhanced security and fraud prevention.

prevention. Deliver a new revenue profit center with a monthly cash rebate on credit card transactions.

Replacing checks with virtual, one-time use credit cards with robust approval processes.

Reduce costs by identifying invoice discrepancies and flagging vendor errors.

Automate the reconciliation and reporting process.

PYMNTS' AP/AR Quick-Start Guide noted that 35% of SMB businesses cited time-consuming processes as one of their top B2B payment issues. Data Plus and Edenred Pay have developed a solution that alleviates the need for additional steps.

As 2024 approaches, hospitality businesses, from luxury hotel brands and management companies to independent hotel owners, must keep up with global digital payment standards. Check usage continues a steady decline in the U.S. and Canada, currently at 33 percent, down nine points since 2019, according to an AFP Digital Payments Survey. Hoteliers that still use checks must consider their limits and the competition in an increasingly digital world.

We can expect to see increased payment technology partnerships and embedded solutions in 2024. Data Plus and Edenred Pay are working together to lead the market and transform the payments process of the hospitality industry.

DPPay unites accounting and payment processing systems so that customers have all of the functionality of both in one platform. The embedded API provides ecosystem connectivity that will give shared customers real-time experiences in a single web browser experience across all form factors.

DPPay will be available by the end of Q1 2024 to help move hospitality businesses into the future of the digital payments world.

About Data Plus

With over 30 years of experience in the Hospitality Industry, Data Plus has developed a scalable accounting platform that is unparalleled in the marketplace. Combining localization across 21 time zones with connectivity to over 250 systems ensures that Data Plus will meet the needs of the most complex requirement. In 2024, Data Plus will continue the rollout of the 9th generation of its software reengineered for the web using JavaScript and adding multi-language capability to its robust multicurrency capabilities.

Visit http://www.dphs.com to begin your journey.

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, is the global leader in invoice-to-pay automation and has extensive experience in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. We provide an integrated platform that connects businesses with suppliers, ERPs, banks, FinTechs, and payment rails. Edenred Pay automates, optimizes, and monetizes the entire B2B payments lifecycle – from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. Our efficient, integrated solutions create a frictionless process and help deliver value to the enterprise by enhancing visibility and monetizing AP.

Visit http://www.edenredpay.com or contact us to learn more.

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 60 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day. In 2022, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed some €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

Media Contact

Lauren Reilly, Edenred Pay, 561-938-1841, [email protected], https://edenredpay.com/

Bruce Bensetler, Data Plus, 978-580-5182, [email protected], https://www.dphs.com/

SOURCE Edenred Pay