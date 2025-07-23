Data Pros Recognized for Excellence with Microsoft AI Cloud SECURITY Designation

Data Pros has been recognized with the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program SECURITY Designation, highlighting its proven expertise in delivering secure, AI-driven Microsoft solutions. This achievement reinforces Data Pros' leadership in cloud security and its commitment to helping organizations modernize with confidence.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Pros, a leading provider of advanced IT and cloud services, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program SECURITY Designation. This recognition highlights Data Pros' deep technical expertise and commitment to delivering secure, innovative solutions using Microsoft's advanced cloud and security technologies.

The designation, issued by Microsoft, validates Data Pros' ability to deliver high-impact security solutions that meet Microsoft's rigorous standards for partner capability, performance, and customer success. To qualify, Data Pros underwent intensive advanced skilling and demonstrated the successful implementation of a wide range of Microsoft Security Products across diverse customer environments.

"Achieving this designation reflects our team's unwavering dedication to cybersecurity excellence and our strategic partnership with Microsoft," said Data Pros CEO, Joe Simuro. "It not only validates the depth of our technical capabilities but also reassures our customers that they are working with a Microsoft-recognized partner who can effectively protect their digital environments."

As a Microsoft Cloud AI Security Designated Partner, Data Pros has proven proficiency in areas such as:

Microsoft Defender XDR and Sentinel deployments

Secure identity and access management with Microsoft Entra

Comprehensive cloud security architecture and Zero Trust frameworks

AI-enhanced threat detection and incident response strategies

The recognition also solidifies Data Pros' role in the broader Microsoft ecosystem, positioning the company to help organizations accelerate digital transformation securely and confidently.

To learn more about the Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and what they mean for customers, visit: https://aka.ms/MicrosoftSolutionsPartner

About Data Pros:

Based in Holmdel, NJ, Data Pros is a premier IT consultancy specializing in cloud adoption, security, and Microsoft-based enterprise solutions. With a focus on outcomes-driven digital transformation, Data Pros empowers businesses to modernize securely, efficiently, and at scale.

For press inquiries, contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 732-328-2550

Website: www.the-data-pros.net

Media Contact

Michael Henry, Data Pros, 1 7323282550, [email protected], https://www.the-data-pros.net/

