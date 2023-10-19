Modern manufacturing runs on data. And while that data opens the door to unprecedented opportunities, it also introduces significant risk. Post this

"Modern manufacturing runs on data," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "And while that data opens the door to unprecedented opportunities, it also introduces significant risk."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Data Quality and Security in Manufacturing Essential to Unlocking Industry 4.0 Benefits."

"Industry 4.0 has transformed manufacturing, reshaping the competitive landscape and powering innovation. By leveraging disruptive technologies such as AI and 3D printing, factories increase productivity while quickly adapting to customer demands. At the same time, the changing landscape underscores the importance of data quality and security in manufacturing."

Data Challenges

"Predictive maintenance systems and supply chain optimization depend on accurate, complete, and timely data. Poor quality data, on the other hand, leads to errors, increased downtime, waste, and decreased customer satisfaction. In addition, the huge quantities of data generated by smart factories represent a treasure trove for cyber criminals."

"Underscoring the danger, IBM's Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 found that manufacturing topped the list of industries targeted by cyber criminals. Ransomware attacks cost manufacturers millions of dollars in lost revenue, regulatory liabilities, ransoms, downtime, and equipment damage."

Information Governance Best Practices Build Data Quality

"In an environment that relies heavily on data, information governance plays a critical role. Manufacturers must identify data sources and users and understand the purpose of the data. They must also be able to monitor and cleanse the data and introduce appropriate controls around data access and data lifecycle."

Data Quality and Security Expert Help

New technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and robotics enable manufacturers to achieve an unprecedented level of performance and innovation. The data experts at Messaging Architects bring the tools and expertise to assist manufacturers as they design and implement cyber security and information governance best practices.

Have you read?

Adopting IT Project Management Best Practices Ensures Project Success

Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Proactive Information Governance

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects