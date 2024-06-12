Data Sangria Unveils Cutting-Edge Dashboard Redesign, Enhancing Usability and Transparency for Associations

Delivering an easier way to manage a more integrated and connected association technology ecosystem is vital to being successful now and in the future. Post this

The Data Sangria platform by AMS Geek supports CRM and AMS integrations across the association and nonprofit industry and is the evolving manifestation of founder and CEO Benjamin Muscolino's vision to make integrations for associations and nonprofits more affordable and easier to use, which he says "makes the world a better place. The more effective their staff can be focusing on their mission, their advocacy, their members, the better off we all are. Associations are a force for good, for positive influence, so let's get complicated tech out of their way, make it simpler, and let them get back to work!".

A senior member of the software engineering team, Brandon Gandy, worked as the technical lead for the dashboard initiative. Gandy offered his view on the company and the project, "the whole team was keen on elevating the user experience to match the incredible power the backend of the software has to offer. Having the opportunity to lead the effort to modernize the customer experience felt personal and rewarding; usability is a feeling for customers, and it matters how you feel doing your job. Given our client interaction is less than client project leads most of the time, this was my chance to represent our whole team by giving our customers something to really make their job easier and our sales and support team something to be excited and proud to deliver to customers." Muscolino added, "Brandon just gets it; his skillsets, attitude, understanding of what it takes to work as a team. Brandon volunteered to lean into this update for us, and you want to reward the initiative and empower people to experiment within the company. He completely overdelivered, just nailed it. Delivering an easier way to manage a more connected association technology ecosystem is vital to being successful now and in the future. I'm very proud of our technical team here, they are the special sauce behind Data Sangria's success."

The newly redesigned dashboard places critical data at customers' fingertips, offering a seamless, user-friendly experience that revolutionizes how associations interact with their data and surface data integrity issues. With a focus on enhanced usability and user experience, Data Sangria ensures that associations of all sizes can effortlessly navigate and utilize the platform's powerful features. An integrated association tech stack is vital as specialized best-of-breed approach continues to thrive in the AMS market.

Key features of the updated dashboard include:

Enhanced Reporting and Analytics: Gain comprehensive insights with easy access to detailed reports and analytics, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Improved Transparency: Enjoy full visibility into data syncing processes, providing actionable insights into data integrity issues and ensuring a healthy database for years to come.

No-Code Experience: Benefit from a truly no-code platform, designed for ease of use, making it the simplest integration solution for associations.

Advanced Data Portability and Connectivity: Elevate data portability and connectivity, ensuring seamless integration between all association systems.

Benjamin Muscolino, CEO of Data Sangria, expressed his excitement about the launch: "Our new dashboard is a game-changer for associations. We've listened to our customers and designed a platform that not only meets but exceeds their needs for transparency, usability, and data integrity. With these enhancements, Data Sangria solidifies its position as the easiest-to-use integration platform in the industry."

Brett Dangle, Sales and Brand Manager for AssociationWire, which includes Data Sangria and AMS Geek, added, "Showing a demo of how easy Data Sangria is to use was already a straightforward process, and with the newly redesigned dashboard, it's even easier to demonstrate and understand. It's really exciting how simple we make integrations for associations."

Data Sangria continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by associations. The redesigned dashboard is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering excellence and empowering associations with the tools they need to maintain data integrity and drive success. Powering association integrations is part of the fabric at AMS Geek and Data Sangria.

