Data Security Information Update at OKC Abstract & Title Co.

Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co. experienced a ransomware attack in October 2024. The incident may have involved names and property addresses for individuals who closed with the company between 2010 and 2015. Steps have been taken to strengthen cybersecurity, and affected individuals will receive notification and access to credit monitoring services. The company is following all applicable Oklahoma state statutes for notification.

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you did business with Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co. from 2010 to 2015, please be advised of a recent data security incident.

In October 2024, Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co. was the target of a ransomware attack identified as "Ransom Hub." Following a thorough forensic investigation, it appears that certain personal information, such as names and property addresses, may have been compromised for individuals who closed with us between 2010 and 2015. This may include affected individuals, their spouses, or co-applicants.

As soon as the incident was discovered, our team immediately took further steps to secure our systems, implementing the latest cyber security controls and consulting with experts on how we can prevent these attacks in the future.

While no misuse of the potentially affected information has been reported at this time, out of an abundance of caution, the company is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to impacted individuals at no cost. Details on how to enroll will be included in notification letters to those whose information was involved.

Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co. is committed to transparency and to protecting the privacy of our clients. We are following all applicable Oklahoma state statutes regarding data breach notification and reporting.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Kroll, our dedicated call center at (866) 408-5328. The call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:30 pm CT, excluding major US holidays.

Kroll, Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co, 1 (866) 408-5328, [email protected]

