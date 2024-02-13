Data Society Acquired by Growth Catalyst Partners-Backed Data Leadership Platform to Form Data Society Group

"There's never been a more important time to help CDOs upskill their organizations to use data in impactful and responsible ways," said Data Society Group CEO Doug Llewellyn. Post this

"There's never been a more important time to help CDOs upskill their organizations to use data in impactful and responsible ways," said Data Society Group CEO Doug Llewellyn. "By adding the sophisticated data science and AI instructional resources of Data Society, we are poised to be the preeminent partner to help organizations and their people make better decisions, collaborate for impact, and improve business outcomes based on data."

Data Society Group already serves an impressive list of blue-chip clients across healthcare, financial services, business services, government, and more as an invaluable resource to global leaders for whom harnessing data and AI is mission critical.

Today's CDO faces a complex mandate to deliver business value and impact, contributing to a short average tenure in their position of less than 2.5 years, according to Wavestone. To meet these significant goals, the CDO must tackle deep cultural and capability gaps while navigating a complex landscape of point solutions vendors and technologies. At the same time, research suggests only around 11% of employees feel fully confident working and communicating with data. The need for support and guidance has never been greater.

Founded in 2014, Data Society has grown rapidly, being named to the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023. It was also a finalist for EY's prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2021 and named a Fast Company Best Place to Work for Innovators in 2023. Data Society's CEO Merav Yuravlivker commented on the transaction, "We've seen how developing a data-literate workforce helps organizations stay competitive in their industries and better serve their constituents. Data Society is excited to join The Data Lodge, CDO Magazine and GCP to elevate a culture of responsible data and AI use in industry."

Scott Peters, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Growth Catalyst Partners, said, "Data Society has built an exceptional business and strong brand that cements the infrastructure of this new platform company, the 14th in our portfolio. We look forward to partnering with Doug, Merav, and all of the leaders and team members across Data Society Group to build an essential resource for data and analytics leaders."

Data Society was advised by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Clare Advisors and District Financial.

