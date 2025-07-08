Data Surge Awarded TXShare Contract to Deliver AI Solutions for Public Sector

Our team has led successful data and AI modernization efforts at the federal level, and we're bringing those proven strategies to state and local governments. Post this

Data Surge offers a comprehensive suite of services, from data architecture assessments and advanced AI/ML implementations to specialized solutions such as entity resolution and generative AI. Leveraging powerful platforms like Databricks and Confluent, the company is well-equipped to help public sector agencies unlock the full potential of their data.

Anu Jekal, CEO of Data Surge added, "Data Surge is excited to partner with TXShare. This MSA reflects our commitment to helping agencies harness their data - enabling smarter decisions, faster action and better outcomes for their customers. Our team has led successful data and AI modernization efforts at the federal level, and we're bringing those proven strategies to state and local governments. By applying what we've learned in high-scale, high-security environments, we can help these agencies accelerate digital transformation, implement trustworthy AI solutions, and achieve long-term impact with greater efficiency."

About Data Surge

Data Surge is an innovative data and AI/ML services company passionate in assisting clients to modernize, democratize, and transform how they collect and interact with their data. Supporting both Public and Private industries, our talented team of data scientists and engineers collaborate with our clients to solve their most complex business challenges. Our services span from data exploration and modeling to the development of scalable AI applications that optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive strategic decision-making. Combining innovation with our technical excellence, we empower organizations to thrive today and in the future. For more information: please visit www.datasurge.com and on LinkedIn.

