Data Surge Selected by Competitive Power Ventures to Develop Scalable Data Lakehouse

"The successes of our initial pilot were evident, and we recognized the scalability of our data modernization initiative which will have a positive impact on CPV's systems today while setting us up for future needs." - Hernando Caicedo, Vice President of Information Technology at CPV

Anu Jekal, CEO of Data Surge added, "Data Surge is excited to continue this transformative journey with Competitive Power Ventures. We value our client relationships and are determined to help them succeed. This next phase will build upon the foundation we developed during the pilot and provide enhanced scalability, security, governance, and cost efficiencies while also offering flexibility for future innovation."

About Competitive Power Ventures:

CPV Group LP, a partnership majority owned by OPC Energy Ltd., has 25 years of unprecedented success in the development and operation of highly efficient and low emitting electric generation and renewable projects in the United States. CPV is focused on applying its development, financial and project management expertise to advance the next generation of technologies. After bringing on 5.3 GW of natural gas, wind, and solar generation since 2010 and with a current pipeline of over 10 GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects, including utility-scale carbon capture, CPV is well positioned to help drive the nation's decarbonization goals forward. For more information: please visit www.cpv.com and follow CPV on LinkedIn.

About Data Surge:

Data Surge is an innovative data and AI/ML services company passionate in assisting clients to modernize, democratize, and transform how they collect and interact with their data. Supporting both Public and Private industries, our talented team of data scientists and engineers collaborate with our clients to solve their most complex business challenges. Our services span from data exploration and modeling to the development of scalable AI applications that optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive strategic decision-making. Combining innovation with our technical excellence, we empower organizations to thrive today and in the future. For more information: please visit www.datasurge.com and on LinkedIn.

