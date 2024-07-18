Databook Announces Ivan Galea as New Chief Technology Officer, Driving Powerful New Phase of AI Innovation

"The potential for AI to revolutionize sales and increase sales productivity by enabling customer centricity is immense, and Databook is leading this charge." Post this

Prior to working with Databook, Ivan was a founding team member at Speechlab, driving AI product development. He also led global Data Science teams for Atlassian, providing a strategic vision that guided the company in its transition to a cloud-first approach. At Box, he developed data strategies that significantly enhanced growth and efficiency prior to their IPO. Additionally, Ivan holds a Ph.D. from Yale University, a Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Malta.

"I am thrilled to join Databook at such a dynamic time in the company's journey," said Ivan Galea. "The potential for AI to revolutionize sales and increase sales productivity by enabling customer centricity is immense, and Databook is leading this charge. I'm thrilled to join such a forward-thinking team, and help accelerate our technological advancements and drive meaningful impact for our customers."

Ivan's appointment signifies a period of exciting development for Databook. The company's newest conversational AI product, DatabookGPT, is now in beta testing with an expected launch in the Fall. To support this growth, Databook is actively hiring for a number of critical technology and customer strategy roles, reinforcing a strong dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving customer needs for some of the largest and most sophisticated sales teams globally, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and Databricks.

Furthermore, Databook's new user community, Databook Connect, is rapidly gaining momentum. The new site serves as a resource hub where users can share insights, tips, and best practices, and where Databook's experts can work collaboratively with customers to gain even greater value from the platform and maximize their success.

"We are delighted to welcome Ivan to the Databook team," said Anand Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Databook. "Ivan's extensive experience and visionary approach align perfectly with our mission to transform enterprise sales and unlock value through AI. Our continued growth, including the addition of unparalleled talent like Ivan and our enhanced user community, highlight our commitment to industry-leading innovation and to delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers."

For more information about open roles at Databook, please visit our careers page here.

