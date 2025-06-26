Databook Appoints Enterprise GTM Innovators to Board of Advisors

We are honored to welcome Scott, Shreyas, and Nancy as true innovators in operationalizing AI across the revenue engine. Their insight will be invaluable as we help more enterprise teams accelerate revenue. - Anand Shah, CEO of Databook Post this

"Our customers are reshaping their go-to-market strategies with AI around a common principle: everything begins with an accurate perspective of the buyer's urgent needs and business priorities. That foundation drives not just planning and workflows—but how the entire GTM team operates from product strategy and marketing through territory planning, quota planning, demand gen, ABM, sales coaching, and deal scoring," said Anand Shah, CEO of Databook. "We are honored to welcome Scott, Shreyas, and Nancy as true innovators in operationalizing AI across the revenue engine. Their insight will be invaluable as we help more enterprise teams accelerate revenue."

Barghaan, Doshi, and Harlan's appointments underscore Databook's commitment to building a world-class advisory board that reflects the company's deep roots in AI, GTM strategy, and enterprise growth:

Scott Barghaan

Scott Barghaan is a seasoned sales and strategy executive, advisor, and educator with over 25 years of experience leading digital transformation across industries including technology, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and hospitality. A former Salesforce executive—where he led Global Seller Experience and was responsible for the systems, processes, and AI enablement powering thousands of sales professionals worldwide—Scott is known for delivering exceptional client outcomes by aligning innovative technology with strategic go-to-market execution.

Today, Scott is a regular guest lecturer at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and serves as an Operating Partner with Stage 2 Capital, advising early- and growth-stage SaaS companies on scalable revenue operations. In addition to Databook, Scott acts as a Board Advisor with other innovative companies including Tough Day, Accord, and 1440 to shape their customer-centric, AI-enabled go-to-market strategies.

"Databook is redefining how modern revenue teams engage buyers—by lowering the burden on sellers and raising the quality of every customer interaction," said Barghaan. "Its AI platform doesn't just assist—it thinks like a strategist, coaches like a seasoned leader, and supports execution like a high-performing teammate. What sets it apart is how it embeds the buyer's strategic priorities, committee dynamics, and urgent needs into every touchpoint—elevating both seller effectiveness and buyer confidence. At Salesforce, we used Databook to improve seller focus, build trust faster, and drive real growth. It's a powerful shift in how go-to-market teams operate."

Shreyas Doshi

Shreyas Doshi is widely recognized as an expert and innovator in product execution & strategy and GTM. At Stripe, he was responsible for some of its largest and fastest growing products and was instrumental in defining the role of product management and growing the Stripe PM team in its early stages. Before Stripe, he held product leadership roles at Twitter, Google and Yahoo.

"New enterprise product initiatives too often fail to achieve their potential," said Doshi. "They're built around TAM models, then handed off to marketing, enablement and eventually sales but the business case and its relevance to the buyer gets diluted along the way. Sellers are left without the understanding and clarity they need to drive adoption, cross-sell, and upsell. Databook is solving this challenge by working customer-back—using AI to translate product strategy directly into sales execution, so sellers can deliver exactly as the CPO intended."

Nancy Harlan

Nancy Harlan is a strategic and innovative marketing leader with a history of delivering over 60% year-over-year revenue growth in the SaaS high-tech sector. As a former executive at UiPath, she has led global and regional programs spanning ABM, Executive Marketing, Lifecycle Marketing, Field Marketing, and Demand Generation. Nancy is known for building high-performing teams, fostering collaboration, and consistently exceeding business and stakeholder expectations through customer-centric, measurable marketing programs.

"Enterprise marketing success isn't simply about doing more, faster," said Harlan. "It's about empowering GTM teams to do the right things at the right times for the right reasons—the 'why' of it all—so they're always aligned to what buyers care about most. That's what builds strong relationships and drives revenue growth. I've used Databook twice at two different companies, and I am so excited to join Anand and his team to help CMOs and marketing leaders bring more value to their organizations through buyer-centric AI."

About Databook

Databook is the leader in agentic workflows that empower enterprise go-to-market teams to close larger deals at scale. Its AI-powered platform combines proprietary data, patented algorithms, and deep GTM expertise to help sellers identify real buyer pain and position solutions that resonate. Databook's customers, which include Salesforce, Microsoft, Databricks, and others, currently generate over $500 billion in annual sales revenue with a significant percentage influenced by the DatabookAI platform. For more information, visit www.databook.com.

