Databook Appoints Former Salesforce CMO Simon Mulcahy to Board of Directors

"Databook is the first platform I've seen that gives every seller both the map and the turn-by-turn guidance to navigate complex enterprise deals the way the best sellers do. I'm excited to work with Anand and the team as they bring that to the largest GTM organizations in the world." Post this

Databook is the GPS for enterprise sales. The platform combines the most accurate customer context graph, deep vertical reasoning, and governed execution to give every seller an accurate map of their customers' business reality and the turn-by-turn guidance to act on it. By replacing fragmented seller-side data with verified customer-back intelligence, Databook closes the structural performance gap between top sellers and everyone else. Customers include Salesforce, Microsoft, Databricks, and Schneider Electric.

"Enterprise selling is being completely rewired," said Mulcahy. "For decades we've been giving sellers more data, more tools, more dashboards — and somehow the gap between the top sellers and everyone else has only widened. The 80/20 problem was never a talent problem. It was a navigation problem. Databook is the first platform I've seen that gives every seller both the map and the turn-by-turn guidance to navigate complex enterprise deals the way the best sellers do. I'm excited to work with Anand and the team as they bring that to the largest GTM organizations in the world."

About Simon Mulcahy

Simon Mulcahy is a global enterprise technology executive and author with three decades of experience building software categories and advising Fortune 500 leadership teams. He spent 14 years at Salesforce in senior leadership roles, including Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and General Manager of the Financial Services Industry Group. At Salesforce he founded the Ignite innovation program, launched Financial Services Cloud, and built the Strategic Innovation Practice, helping top customers reinvent their business and operating models.

Simon recently served as President of Regrello (a fast growing AI company acquired by Salesforce), CEO of CO2.com and President at TIME. Prior to Salesforce, he led the Technology Industries community at the World Economic Forum. Earlier in his career, he was a strategy consultant, and he began his career as a British Army officer. He is a Global Leadership Fellow of the World Economic Forum, and holds MBAs from Columbia Business School, London Business School, and INSEAD.

About Databook

Databook is the AI guided selling platform for enterprise go-to-market teams — the GPS for enterprise sales. Built on a verified customer context graph and powered by deep vertical reasoning, Databook gives every seller both the map of their customers' business reality and the turn-by-turn guidance to act on it. Elite GTM teams including Salesforce, Microsoft, Konica Minolta, Databricks, and Schneider Electric use Databook to build pipeline, advance deals, and scale consistency across their seller base. Learn more at databook.com.

For Databook, please contact: Sarah Close [email protected]

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Sarah Close, Databook, 1 817-372-2501, [email protected], www.databook.com

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