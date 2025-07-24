Databricks and Euroventures Invest in Datapao to Close the Gap Between AI Ambition and Execution

"We believe the next wave of AI success will come from those who get the foundations right — modern infrastructure, robust pipelines, and capable internal teams. This investment allows us to help more companies move from experimentation to execution." Post this

A 2025 BCG survey found that while 72% of employees use AI, usage drops significantly among frontline teams, and most companies have yet to redesign workflows around it.

Qlik reports that only 11% of businesses report measurable returns from AI, with 44% citing data silos and poor integration as key blockers.

Even among GenAI leaders, a recent Databricks–Economist Impact study revealed that although 85% of enterprises use GenAI, only 37% consider their applications production-ready; that number drops to just 29% among practitioners, who identify cost, skills shortages, and governance as primary hurdles.

Founded in 2016, Datapao was created to address these challenges. Its founding team — engineers and educators with deep industry experience — identified a recurring execution gap: promising AI concepts were frequently undermined by fragmented data, fragile infrastructure, and insufficiently skilled teams.

"We kept seeing the same problem: ambitious GenAI ideas with no scalable platform to support them," said Mate Gulyas, CEO and Founder of Datapao. "So, we focused on building those platforms — on Databricks — and upskilling the teams that run them. Without both, GenAI doesn't leave the lab."

Over the past eight years, Datapao has established itself as one of Databricks' most experienced partners in Europe, supporting enterprises and fast-scaling innovators alike through strategic consulting, production-grade implementation, and Databricks-authorized training.This combined focus on platform and people has made Datapao a trusted partner in highly regulated, data-intensive industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and energy.

"Datapao has been a trusted partner for many years, consistently helping our joint customers realize data modernization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, says Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Partners at Databricks. "This investment from Databricks Ventures will accelerate their speed to market and empower them to deliver value to customers faster."

"Euroventures has been investing successfully in enterprise software and data solutions for many years," said Tom Howells, Partner at Euroventures. "The obvious next step is enterprise data platforms that productionize and make a reality of AI beyond the hype. Datapao, with its deep data platform expertise, strong management, and fast growth, is the best possible European professional services company to deliver these platforms to forward-looking companies."

With the new investment, Datapao will expand its consulting services in regulated industries, accelerate Databricks migration programs, and launch a new wave of GenAI-focused upskilling programs.

"We believe the next wave of AI success will come from those who get the foundations right — modern infrastructure, robust pipelines, and capable internal teams," added Gulyas. "This investment allows us to help more companies move from experimentation to execution."

About Datapao

Datapao is a data and AI consultancy helping enterprises turn GenAI strategy into impact through modern platforms, scalable solutions, and workforce training. A leading Databricks partner in Europe, it delivers end-to-end services for real-world results.

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that share our view of the future for data, analytics and AI. Our focus is on supporting early- and growth-stage companies that are empowering AI in innovative ways on top of or alongside the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. These companies share our vision for an open ecosystem and our commitment to harnessing the power of data intelligence to create the next generation of data and AI-powered companies.

About Euroventures

Netherlands-based Euroventures, advised from Budapest, is one of the leading institutional investors in Central Europe, with three decades of experience and a strong track record of international exits. Notable past investments include EPAM (NYSE), SequenceIQ (Cloudera), Banzai (Cisco), and DataArt.

Media Contact

Eszter Tarjan, Datapao, 36 306133131, [email protected], https://datapao.com/

SOURCE Datapao