Databricks Awards RadiantGraph $1M Grand Prize in Built-on Databricks Startup Challenge

"We are honored to be recognized by Databricks for our vision and the impact we are having on healthcare," said Anmol Madan, CEO and founder of RadiantGraph. "This award is not just a validation of our technology, but it is a sign that the healthcare industry is prime for the adoption of AI. Our goal is to help payers shift from fragmented, impersonal communication to intelligent, high-touch member engagement that improves outcomes, and create better experiences while targeting a reduction in both admin and medical costs."

RadiantGraph uses the platform for data unification, machine learning workflows, and real-time engagement across digital channels, enabling health plans to implement campaigns in weeks instead of years. RadiantGraph's AI-led platform has already driven measurable results with higher adoption of programs, significant savings in outreach spend, and improvements in member experience.

"We are thrilled to congratulate RadiantGraph on winning the Built-on Databricks Startup Challenge," said Steve Sobel, Global Leader for Startup and Venture Programs at Databricks. "RadiantGraph's innovative use of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform exemplifies the transformative potential of data and AI in driving more personalized, scalable and smarter experiences in the healthcare industry. Their achievement highlights the creativity and technical excellence emerging from the Databricks ecosystem and we look forward to supporting RadiantGraph as they continue to drive meaningful impact for their customers and the industry at large."

Founded in 2023, RadiantGraph recently announced its Series A round of funding, raising $11M to expand its AI-driven personalized engagement offering for health plans. The company is built exclusively for healthcare, with a HITRUST-certified, SOC 2–compliant, and HIPAA-compliant platform. Its proprietary Health Data Engine ingests and normalizes data from 100M+ records across disparate sources, enabling AI-driven engagement in as little as six weeks. The company also just launched its AI Voice Studio for healthcare organizations to deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven voice agents that automate outreach, improve member experience, and close critical gaps in care.

"The selection of a healthcare startup as the grand prize winner by a technology leader like Databricks signals a broader momentum and that mainstream tech is finally recognizing healthcare as both a critical challenge and a massive growth opportunity," added Madan. "With so much spend and complexity in the system, we have to invest in innovation that improves outcomes and drives efficiency. That's exactly what RadiantGraph is built to do - and we're just getting started."

RadiantGraph's Intelligent PersonalizationTM platform helps healthcare organizations to use AI to deliver personalized member engagement that drives adoption of health benefits, improves clinical outcomes, and reduces long-term costs. RadiantGraph is led by healthcare veterans, backed by True Ventures, M13, and notable angels - and was named one of Business Insider's "25 Healthcare Startups Set to Take Off"

Erin Farrell-Talbot, RadiantGraph, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.radiantgraph.com

