Databricks Data Intelligence Platform for Cybersecurity Launches with BigID to Secure the Entire AI Data Lifecycle

Together, Joint Customers Gain Visibility, Control, and Trust Across Sensitive Data and AI Workloads

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced its role as a launch partner for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform for Cybersecurity. As a validated Databricks partner, BigID provides data intelligence and governance to protect sensitive data, giving organizations the visibility and control needed to modernize security operations and unlock new value with AI.

Organizations today face rising AI and cybersecurity risks as data volumes surge across cloud, hybrid, and SaaS environments. Without unified intelligence and governance, it becomes harder than ever to reduce complexity, manage compliance, and unlock the full value of data for AI innovation. By delivering DSPM and AI trust, risk, and security (AI TRiSM) directly into the Databricks Lakehouse, BigID gives enterprises continuous visibility into sensitive data, enforces guardrails in Unity Catalog, and safeguards AI pipelines with compliant, high-quality training data.

"Enterprises need to unify cyber and AI risk in one place," said Ian Williamson, SVP of Alliances at BigID. "By bringing DSPM into the Databricks Lakehouse, BigID gives organizations continuous visibility into sensitive data and the ability to build high-quality, compliant training sets. We're closing one of the biggest gaps in AI adoption by embedding these capabilities into the Databricks Cybersecurity Platform."

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Gain continuous visibility into sensitive and AI data across the Lakehouse with BigID's industry-leading DSPM to unify cyber and AI risk management.

Enforce AI TRiSM guardrails in Databricks Unity Catalog with contextual metadata and automated compliance and control.

Secure AI data pipelines at scale by classifying, cleansing, and controlling data to reduce risk and ensure high-quality, compliant training sets.

Strengthen security posture and trust with unified governance and automated policy enforcement across cloud, hybrid, and SaaS environments.

Accelerate innovation within the Databricks ecosystem by integrating BigID to operationalize AI TRiSM for continuous compliance and governance.

Through this collaboration, BigID empowers organizations to confidently scale their AI initiatives with a secure and compliant data foundation.

To learn more:

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692241981, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID