Databricks Partner Entrada Names David Denton as Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, David will lead Entrada's global sales organization and be responsible for scaling to meet the unprecedented demand for data modernization and AI/LLM initiatives based on the Databricks platform.

"We're excited to welcome David to the Entrada Leadership Team as CRO," said Trey Roldan, Entrada's CEO. "His industry expertise, record of driving high-impact growth and commitment to customer excellence are key to our success and will amplify the value we offer clients. Under David's leadership, we're well-positioned to help more clients reach their data modernization objectives."

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Entrada. Data is at the heart of regulated industries like Healthcare + Life Sciences & Financial Services, Entrada is squarely positioned to help these organizations modernize their data." said Denton.

About Entrada

Entrada is a certified Databricks partner. We harness the power of Databricks to help customers accelerate their modern data initiatives. Our expertise in Databricks, analytics, and AI/ML technologies allows us to create industry-centric data solutions. As a trusted pure play partner, we simplify complex data challenges and support end-to-end transformations, delivering future-ready solutions fast. Learn more at https://www.entrada.ai/.

