DataChant Consulting Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"Early adopters tell us that they were looking for BI Pixie's capabilities for years. Without BI Pixie, they were never able to know how their audiences engage in their dashboards. BI Pixie empowers business intelligence teams to deliver dashboards with excellence," said Gil Raviv, DataChant's Founder. "BI Pixie is integrated with Azure cloud services to ensure that clients data will never leave their corporate network on Azure. Clients leverage a highly scalable serverless architecture that can be deployed in minutes and track user interactions from tens of thousands Power BI end-users in real-time."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We welcome BI Pixie to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like DataChant Consulting, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About DataChant Consulting

DataChant Consulting is an innovative provider of analytic solutions, specializing in helping organizations optimize their data-driven strategies on Azure. With extensive expertise in Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, Azure, and the Power Platform, DataChant delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower companies to harness the full potential of their BI investments. Our team, led by industry veteran and MVP alumni, Gil Raviv, has successfully deployed mission-critical Power BI solutions across various industries, improving decision-making processes, data governance, and operational efficiencies. BI Pixie is DataChant's flagship product, which is available for both Microsoft customers and partners to accelerate the returns on their Business Intelligence investments.

