DataClarity Unveils Advanced GenAI Capabilities in Embedded Analytics Platform

In today's data-driven world, the ability to make informed decisions is more critical than ever. DataClarity's advanced GenAI capabilities leverage Natural Language Processing (NLP) and GenAI technologies to provide organizations with highly tailored analytics solutions that meet their specific operational and strategic needs. The new GenAI templating engine enables the creation of bespoke analytics tools that transcend the limitations of traditional analytics, delivering deeper insights and actionable intelligence.

Key Features and Benefits

Chat With Your Data: Engage with your data like never before using our Conversational BI feature. This allows users to interact directly with their data through natural language queries, making it easier to explore, analyze, and extract insights in real time. Whether you're asking a simple question or conducting a complex analysis, the platform provides instant, context-aware responses that drive informed decision-making.

Customizable GenAI Templates: Create and deploy specialized GenAI templates tailored to various industry needs and organizational challenges, such as generating summaries and actionable steps from adjuster notes in claims management applications.

Integration with Leading LLMs: Seamlessly integrate with top-tier Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4, LLaMA, Claude, Mixtral, and more. You can start with a pre-defined model like GPT-4o and augment or fine-tune it with your enterprise data, or build your own custom LLM.

Embedded Analytics Capabilities: Build on a powerful platform that allows you to connect to any data anywhere, combine, prepare, curate, and catalog data, create GenAI-ready data semantic layers, author self-service dashboards with GenAI, integrate enterprise security and SSO, and embed analytics everywhere with robust APIs.

Cloud-Ready and Cost-Efficient: Deploy cloud-ready architecture anywhere, benefiting from no cost commercial software that is production-ready with available 24/7 support, ensuring your solutions are always up and running with minimal overhead.

"The advent of services like ChatGPT has set new expectations for application end users. They now demand the ability to conversationally interact with, analyze, and obtain answers and recommendations from their data. Our new GenAI capabilities address this evolving need, offering ISVs and SaaS providers the most powerful platform to rapidly embed both GenAI and embedded analytics into their applications. There is no better solution for delivering these advanced capabilities with minimal effort and investment," said Mark Mueller, CEO of DataClarity Corporation. "This launch underscores our commitment to innovation and mission to make cutting-edge analytics accessible and affordable for all."

Dragos Georgescu, CTO of DataClarity Corporation, added, "The flexibility and power of our GenAI platform are game-changers for ISVs and SaaS providers. By integrating LLM's with customizable templates, we enable our customers to embed and tailor GenAI analytics for their specific application needs while harnessing the full potential of their data. Our platform is designed to scale with our customers, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving GenAI analytics landscape."

About DataClarity Corporation

DataClarity is a trailblazing innovator of embedded self-service data and GenAI analytics. With an unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking capabilities, DataClarity empowers ISVs, SaaS providers, and IT teams to embed highly customized, branded GenAI analytics into their applications. Through its forward-thinking solutions and pioneering business model, DataClarity is reshaping industries by transforming data into actionable insights, driving better business outcomes, and ensuring unmatched flexibility, enterprise security, and governance.

