Datacomp Releases JLT Market Reports for Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington

Datacomp maintains and provides the JLT Market Reports and is the nation's top market data provider for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.

The manufactured housing market data published in the November 2023 JLT Market Reports includes information on investment-grade manufactured home communities. Altogether, reports from the four states include data representations on 293 "All ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities with 50,218 homesites.

What's in JLT Market Reports?

Each JLT manufactured home community market report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information on manufactured home communities includes:

Number of homesites

Occupancy rates

Community pricing

Oregon rent control and next increase data

rent control and next increase data Community amenities

Vacant lots

Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more

JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by the number of homesites, occupancy rates, and pricing detail. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of November 2023 rents and occupancy rates to November 2022, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets.

The November 2023 JLT Market Reports for Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.

Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment-grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed business decisions.

About JLT Market Reports

For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 186 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.

Media Contact

John Mason, Datacomp, (800) 588-5426, [email protected], https://reports.datacompusa.com/

