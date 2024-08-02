DataCrunch.io Introduces Dynamic Pricing to Democratize GPU Computing for AI

Dynamic pricing is our way to align the price of AI training and inference efficiently based on market demand Post this

How Dynamic Pricing Works

Dynamic pricing allows customers to choose between a fixed price and a fluctuating market price when deploying Pay As You Go instances of Cloud GPUs. Similar to energy contracts, the dynamic market price changes daily based on demand. When demand is low, the dynamic price can be lower than the fixed price, offering immediate cost savings. Conversely, when demand is high, the price for a specific GPU may be higher. Importantly, the dynamic price is adjusted only once per day, ensuring a stable and predictable pricing structure.

"At DataCrunch, transparency is one of our core values. Dynamic pricing shows this commitment by reflecting real market conditions, ensuring that customers always pay a fair price that accurately represents the value of the resources they consume. This model allows for better budget management and cost predictability, while allowing us to better manage idle inventory" comments Ruben Bryon.

User-Friendly Implementation

Deploying instances with dynamic pricing is straightforward. Customers can easily select their preferred pricing model via an intuitive user interface. Users can choose between fixed and dynamic pricing, highlighting the immediate benefits of cost savings when the variable price is lower. Customer can see the historic price for different high-performance GPUs and make informed decisions of which GPU to use in their next deployment.

Benefits for AI Developers

Dynamic Pricing offers several key advantages:

Flexibility: Choose the pricing model that best suits project needs, whether fixed or dynamic.

Cost Savings: Optimize expenses by taking advantage of lower prices during periods of low demand, or lower market price cloud GPUs.

Improved Budget Management: Achieve better control and predictability over AI project budgets.

Looking Ahead

DataCrunch is committed to offer the very best cloud GPU solutions, competitive pricing and exceptional customer support. "To our knowledge we are the first major cloud GPU provider giving such market-driven pricing and this has capacity to disrupt the whole market" reflects Ruben Bryon.

About DataCrunch

DataCrunch is a pioneer in providing high-performance cloud GPU solutions for AI training and inference. Our mission is to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and transparent solutions that meet the evolving needs of AI developers around the world. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and market-responsive pricing models, DataCrunch empowers customers to achieve their AI goals efficiently and affordably.

Contact Information

For more information about dynamic pricing and other services, please visit DataCrunch.io or contact:

Press Contact:

Lari Numminen

Phone: (358)503394684

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Lari Numminen, DataCrunch Oy, 358 0503394684, [email protected], https://datacrunch.io

SOURCE DataCrunch Oy