Datadobi Accelerates Channel Momentum with StorageMAP, the Premier Platform for Unstructured Data Management

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi®, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced significant developments that underscore its momentum and continued leadership position within the channel, highlighted by a 36% growth rate in channel partner revenue for this year. Central to these announcements is StorageMAP, the first and only end-to-end platform engineered from the ground up to assess, organize, and act on unstructured data—whether onsite, remote, or in the cloud—maximizing its potential value while effectively mitigating associated risks and expenses.
The first development Datadobi revealed today is recent upgrades to its DatadobiDriven Training Program for their partners including adding an updated course for sales teams and sales engineers to quickly and easily equip themselves to drive revenue by clearly articulating the value of StorageMAP to their customers. The DatadobiDriven training course takes sales engineers and sales professionals through four modules: 1. Quick Selling Guide Module, to help participants better understand StorageMAP, its use cases and benefits, what customer pain StorageMAP solves, and how to position it in sales opportunities; 2. Concepts and Workflow Module, which covers the three cornerstones of unstructured data management: Assess, Organize, and Act; 3. Hands-on Module, highlighting a simplified workflow in the software; and 4. Transacting Module, covering deal registration, the licensing model, pricing, and the steps to take once partners are ready to transact.
Next, Datadobi today shared that its newly enhanced DatadobiDriven Program has surpassed the significant milestone of 1,000 certifications, underscoring the industry's desire to strengthen its StorageMAP expertise.
Last but not least, to navigate this burgeoning year over year channel growth and further fortify its channel-oriented roadmap, Datadobi has announced the addition of Ron Wagner to its management team in the newly created position of Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development.
"I am excited to join the Datadobi team, especially at such a transformative juncture. Having already spent time with our channel partners, it's evident that StorageMAP is in a league of its own," said Wagner. "From providing a detailed analysis of the data landscape, to pinpointing potential risks like illegal or orphaned data, strategizing on optimal data placement for cost efficiency, or for helping to identify and pipeline the right data for Generative AI projects—StorageMAP is the comprehensive answer the market needs. I've heard firsthand about the immense value it delivers, and I'm eager to amplify its impact in the industry further."
"StorageMAP has revolutionized how our channel partners approach unstructured data management since its inception. The consistent feedback and success stories we've received are a testament to its unrivaled capabilities and the value it brings to the table. Our partners are not just using StorageMAP; they are genuinely enthusiastic about its transformative impact," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "As we continue on this trajectory, I'm delighted to welcome Ron to our team. His expertise and vision are exactly what we need to further bolster our channel relationships and amplify the success of StorageMAP in the market."
About Ron Wagner, Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development, Datadobi
Ron Wagner is an experienced Channel Sales Leader specializing in Data Protection and Management. Currently the Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development at Datadobi, he is responsible for planning and executing channel strategies in collaboration with cross-functional teams. Ron has previously served as Vice President of Channel Sales at HUMAN and held key roles at companies like Imperva, HYCU, Inc., and Veeam Software. With over 28 years in the industry, he has a proven track record in sales strategy and partner relations. Ron proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard and holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University.
About Datadobi
Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit: http://www.datadobi.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Datadobi and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datadobi/.
