Datadobi Accelerates Channel Momentum with StorageMAP, the Premier Platform for Unstructured Data Management

"I am excited to join the Datadobi team, especially at such a transformative juncture. Having already spent time with our channel partners, it's evident that StorageMAP is in a league of its own," said Wagner. Tweet this

Next, Datadobi today shared that its newly enhanced DatadobiDriven Program has surpassed the significant milestone of 1,000 certifications, underscoring the industry's desire to strengthen its StorageMAP expertise.

Last but not least, to navigate this burgeoning year over year channel growth and further fortify its channel-oriented roadmap, Datadobi has announced the addition of Ron Wagner to its management team in the newly created position of Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development.

"I am excited to join the Datadobi team, especially at such a transformative juncture. Having already spent time with our channel partners, it's evident that StorageMAP is in a league of its own," said Wagner. "From providing a detailed analysis of the data landscape, to pinpointing potential risks like illegal or orphaned data, strategizing on optimal data placement for cost efficiency, or for helping to identify and pipeline the right data for Generative AI projects—StorageMAP is the comprehensive answer the market needs. I've heard firsthand about the immense value it delivers, and I'm eager to amplify its impact in the industry further."

"StorageMAP has revolutionized how our channel partners approach unstructured data management since its inception. The consistent feedback and success stories we've received are a testament to its unrivaled capabilities and the value it brings to the table. Our partners are not just using StorageMAP; they are genuinely enthusiastic about its transformative impact," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "As we continue on this trajectory, I'm delighted to welcome Ron to our team. His expertise and vision are exactly what we need to further bolster our channel relationships and amplify the success of StorageMAP in the market."

To learn more about the DatadobiDriven Program, please visit: https://info.datadobi.com/datadobidriven.

About Ron Wagner, Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development, Datadobi

Ron Wagner is an experienced Channel Sales Leader specializing in Data Protection and Management. Currently the Director of Global Channel Strategy and Partner Business Development at Datadobi, he is responsible for planning and executing channel strategies in collaboration with cross-functional teams. Ron has previously served as Vice President of Channel Sales at HUMAN and held key roles at companies like Imperva, HYCU, Inc., and Veeam Software. With over 28 years in the industry, he has a proven track record in sales strategy and partner relations. Ron proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard and holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit: http://www.datadobi.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Datadobi and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datadobi/.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, 508-397-0131, datadobi@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE Datadobi