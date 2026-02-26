Datadobi Announces Early Access Program for Data Access Review, a New Addition to StorageMAP

"It's not just about knowing your data; knowing who can access it matters just as much," said Steve Leeper, VP of Product Marketing at Datadobi. Post this

The Early Access Program is available exclusively to current Datadobi customers who are actively using StorageMAP. Participants will get an early look at new features, gain valuable insights about access permissions in part of their environment, and have a direct line to share feedback that will help shape the final data access product.

"It's not just about knowing your data; knowing who can access it matters just as much," said Steve Leeper, VP of Product Marketing at Datadobi. "This program offers a first look at these new capabilities, and users' real-world feedback will help us deliver what organizations really need."

Customers interested in joining the Early Access Program can reach out to their Datadobi account representative or visit our website for more information

