Datadobi Announces Early Access Program for Data Access Review, a New Addition to StorageMAP

LEUVEN, Belgium, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a leader in unstructured data management, has launched an Early Access Program for Data Access Review, a new capability coming to its StorageMAP platform. Developed in direct response to customer demand for deeper visibility and control over data permissions, Data Access Review will extend StorageMAP's value by adding actionable permissions intelligence to unstructured data management. During the Early Access program, selected customers have the opportunity to test and help shape new permissions intelligence features.
By formalizing and expanding StorageMAP's ability to analyze and report on access permissions, Data Access Review enables organizations to identify excessive, outdated, or inappropriate access rights before they evolve into security risks or compliance violations. It integrates into existing unstructured data management workflows, ensuring that access governance becomes a natural extension of data visibility, classification, and remediation strategies.
The Early Access Program is available exclusively to current Datadobi customers who are actively using StorageMAP. Participants will get an early look at new features, gain valuable insights about access permissions in part of their environment, and have a direct line to share feedback that will help shape the final data access product.
"It's not just about knowing your data; knowing who can access it matters just as much," said Steve Leeper, VP of Product Marketing at Datadobi. "This program offers a first look at these new capabilities, and users' real-world feedback will help us deliver what organizations really need."
