Datadobi Announces StorageMAP 7.2, Unlocking Value with Unparalleled Visibility and Control Over Unstructured Data

Among the improvements delivered by StorageMAP 7.2 are enhanced metadata query capabilities, which enable organizations to track cost, carbon emission levels, and StorageMAP tags with greater precision. The update also introduces automated discovery for Dell ECS™ and NetApp StorageGRID™ object stores, allowing enterprises to instantly identify tenants and their associated S3 buckets, simplifying the management of large-scale object storage environments.

Building on its existing orphaned data reporting functionality over the SMB Protocol, StorageMAP 7.2 now extends support to NFS environments, enabling businesses to identify and report on orphaned data for all data accessed over SMB and/or NFS protocols. This approach enables quick identification of data that is not currently owned by any active employee. Additionally, an enhanced licensing model provides organizations with the flexibility to scale their use of StorageMAP's features according to their specific requirements.

StorageMAP 7.2 also optimizes the storage of data by helping businesses free up primary storage capacity and optimize AI data workflows. This includes new archiving capabilities that allow organizations to identify and relocate old or inactive data to archive storage, ensuring that high-value primary storage remains efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, the platform enhances AI readiness by finding and classifying data suitable for GenAI processing, enabling businesses to feed data lakes with relevant, high-quality datasets.

"Unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, yet many I&O leaders still struggle to gain appropriate levels of visibility and control over their environments," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. "StorageMAP 7.2 delivers game-changing capabilities, giving organizations the insights and automation they need to optimize storage, improve security, and drive smarter business decisions."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

