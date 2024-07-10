Datadobi Appoints Denise Natali, Vice President, Americas Sales

"I am honored to join Datadobi, a company that stands out not only for its groundbreaking innovation and advanced, proven solutions, but also for its unwavering integrity," said Natali. Post this

"I am honored to join Datadobi, a company that stands out not only for its groundbreaking innovation and advanced, proven solutions, but also for its unwavering integrity. This is a refreshing and increasingly rare quality in today's market," said Natali. "I look forward to contributing to Datadobi's ongoing success and being part of a team that consistently sets the standard for excellence."

"Denise arrives at Datadobi at a crucial juncture – as we experience strong growth and unprecedented success with our StorageMAP unstructured data management platform," said Jack. "Her unparalleled relationship-building acumen, exceptional sales expertise, and strategic analysis skillset will bolster our ability to continue to deliver extraordinary value to our customers while driving substantial market expansion."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, 508-397-0131, [email protected], https://datadobi.com/

SOURCE Datadobi