Datadobi Appoints Denise Natali, Vice President, Americas Sales

Former Military Intelligence Officer and Sales Leader to Support Growth, Help Drive Market Expansion, and Bolster Unstructured Data Management Leadership Position
LEUVEN, Belgium, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, today announced the appointment of Denise Natali to the position of Vice President of Americas Sales. In this newly created position, Natali will report directly to CRO and Co-Founder Michael Jack and be responsible for developing and executing revenue growth strategies, growing and leading Datadobi's high-performance sales team, and ensuring Datadobi customers remain the most highly satisfied across the industry.
Natali comes to Datadobi with an enviable track record and expertise in organizational transformation and expansion, as well as cybersecurity, digital modernization, and cloud solutions. Before Datadobi, Natali served as Vice President at Cox Communications, Regional Director of Enterprise Sales at Lumen Technologies, and Vice President of Sales at FastPay. She is a military veteran, having served her country in the US Army as a Military Intelligence Officer. She is also an award-winning cartoonist and a published author.
"I am honored to join Datadobi, a company that stands out not only for its groundbreaking innovation and advanced, proven solutions, but also for its unwavering integrity. This is a refreshing and increasingly rare quality in today's market," said Natali. "I look forward to contributing to Datadobi's ongoing success and being part of a team that consistently sets the standard for excellence."
"Denise arrives at Datadobi at a crucial juncture – as we experience strong growth and unprecedented success with our StorageMAP unstructured data management platform," said Jack. "Her unparalleled relationship-building acumen, exceptional sales expertise, and strategic analysis skillset will bolster our ability to continue to deliver extraordinary value to our customers while driving substantial market expansion."
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
