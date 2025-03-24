Datadobi Honored with Placement in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

"Through our Partner Program, we empower partners with the tools and training needed to assess, organize, and act on unstructured data, reducing costs, mitigating risks, and enhancing ESG performance—all while maximizing data's potential." Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi Post this

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Datadobi collaborates with its partners to tackle the unstructured data management challenges faced by their clients. Its software platform, StorageMAP, is tailored to handle unstructured data across complex, heterogeneous environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The platform, in combination with its partner program, provides partners with powerful tools and training to analyze, classify, and take action on data, including migrating, replicating, moving, copying, and deleting.

These capabilities empower businesses to achieve critical outcomes, including the creation of data pipelines for AI/ML processing, storage optimization, and enhanced risk management. The DatadobiDriven Certification Program educates partners on integrating StorageMAP into their end-to-end solutions, enabling them to address specific customer needs, improve operational efficiency, and achieve strategic business objectives. Through this approach, partners not only solidify their role as trusted advisors but also identify new opportunities to drive service revenue growth.

"We're honored to be included in CRN's 2025 Partner Program Guide List," said Michael Jack, Chief Revenue Officer at Datadobi. " Unstructured data management has become a vital priority for businesses aiming to unlock the value of their data. Through our Partner Program, we empower partners with the tools and training needed to deliver impactful solutions using StorageMAP. This platform enables end customers to assess, organize, and act on unstructured data, reducing costs, mitigating risks, and enhancing ESG performance—all while maximizing data's potential."

"Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence."

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

