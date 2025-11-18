Datadobi Introduces Advanced Storage Optimizer to Transform Data Visibility and Cost Management

"Organizations are grappling with explosive data growth, rising costs, and mounting governance pressures," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst at Omdia Post this

The latest release of StorageMAP also introduces enhanced support for Microsoft Azure Blob archiving and new automated reporting features that simplify operations and integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems. These enhancements enable organizations to streamline data management, reinforce governance, and unlock greater business value from their storage environments.

In StorageMAP 7.4, reporting becomes smarter and more flexible. Teams can schedule reports at user‑defined intervals and receive them automatically in formats tailored to their needs, PowerPoint decks for executive stakeholders, and tabular outputs for programmatic analysis. Results can be distributed via email in a true "set‑and‑forget" fashion, ensuring insights are shared consistently and StorageMAP data flows effortlessly into broader enterprise workflows

"Organizations are grappling with explosive data growth, rising costs, and mounting governance pressures," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Datadobi's StorageMAP 7.4 with Advanced Storage Optimizer directly addresses these challenges by giving IT leaders actionable visibility into their storage environments. The ability to identify inefficiencies, model cost‑saving scenarios, and automate reporting ensures that insights are consistently delivered to both technical teams and executive stakeholders, making it a powerful tool for enterprises seeking to transform unstructured data from a liability into a strategic asset."

"Enterprises are under constant pressure to do more with their data, yet the scale and complexity of unstructured information remains a major hurdle for many," said Steve Leeper, VP of Product Marketing, Datadobi. "With StorageMAP 7.4, we are giving customers the means to regain control and put their data to work in ways that directly support their business goals."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi