Datadobi Named A ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award Winner

StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Software Recognized in Digital Transformation Category

LEUVEN, Belgium, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, today announced that its StorageMAP unstructured data management software has been awarded a 2024 ChannelVision Magazine Visionary Spotlight Award in the Digital Transformation category.

An annual competition, the ChannelVision Magazine Visionary Spotlight Award (VSAs) honors products, services, deployments, and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of expert judges from independent industry resources, fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability—with a bottom line of providing robust opportunities for channel partners to boost their roles as trusted partners for business success.

StorageMAP was recognized for providing channel partners and end clients with comprehensive, end-to-end insight into heterogeneous unstructured data management environments – onsite, remote, and in the cloud. In doing so, StorageMAP enables an unparalleled ability to maximize unstructured data's business value, optimize IT resources, and meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements, while minimizing associated risk (i.e., legal, regulations compliance, ROT, orphaned data, etc.) and cost.

"Congratulations to all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology, and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

"We are indeed honored to have been recognized by the highly respected Beka Business Media team and other distinguished judges. We know the competition was fierce this year, and to have been chosen is an enviable feather in our cap," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We believe this honor also underscores the industry's recognition that while within unstructured data hides untold risk, it also represents an untapped wealth of information, that if leveraged properly can enable us to do things like supercharge our advanced apps – such as GenAI, AI, and ML – ultimately enabling previously unattainable innovation, competitive advantage, and business success."

ChannelVision's 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards were published in full as part of its May/June 2024 issue, here: https://channelvisionmag.com/channelvision-may-june-2024/.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (http://www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and "in the cloud" – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (http://www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Datadobi, 508-397-0131, [email protected], https://datadobi.com/

SOURCE Datadobi