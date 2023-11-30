Datadobi Receives 2023 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

"We are truly honored to have been recognized by TMC for our innovation in cloud computing," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. Post this

StorageMAP is a cutting-edge platform that brings harmony to complex and disparate unstructured storage environments, seamlessly integrating hybrid-cloud solutions. It has the ability to transcend conventional data storage paradigms, enabling datacenter management across on-premises and cloud infrastructure. StorageMAP equips organizations to handle challenges associated with the exponential growth of unstructured data, and assess, organize, and take action on their data, all within a single pane of glass.

"We are truly honored to have been recognized by TMC for our innovation in cloud computing," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We believe it underscores the fact that we continuously introduce the ideal new features and functionality, such as the enabling the archival of an entire filesystem tree to an object storage system or cloud environment, for enterprises seeking to better manage their ever-growing stores of unstructured data."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce StorageMAP as a recipient of the 2023 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Datadobi is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit http://www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

