Datadobi Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

StorageMAP Honored for Innovation
LEUVEN, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named StorageMAP a 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.
The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.
StorageMAP is a heterogeneous unstructured data management software that delivers actionable insights into billions of unstructured data files to enable business-critical decisions. Working across conventional data storage paradigms, including on-premises and cloud infrastructure, StorageMAP helps organizations enhance data accessibility, optimize costs, ensure security and compliance, and support efficient cloud migration and scalability of their vast amounts of data.
"Winning a Cloud Computing Excellence Award for the second year in a row is an honor for the Datadobi team," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "It acknowledges our ongoing development of StorageMAP as we continue to add advanced data management features and functionality for unstructured data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments."
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce StorageMAP as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Datadobi is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends."
For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About TMC
TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising.
