Datadobi Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

StorageMAP is a heterogeneous unstructured data management software that delivers actionable insights into billions of unstructured data files to enable business-critical decisions. Working across conventional data storage paradigms, including on-premises and cloud infrastructure, StorageMAP helps organizations enhance data accessibility, optimize costs, ensure security and compliance, and support efficient cloud migration and scalability of their vast amounts of data.

"Winning a Cloud Computing Excellence Award for the second year in a row is an honor for the Datadobi team," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "It acknowledges our ongoing development of StorageMAP as we continue to add advanced data management features and functionality for unstructured data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce StorageMAP as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Datadobi is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends."

