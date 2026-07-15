Datadobi Recognized as a Finalist for CRN's 2026 Tech Innovator Awards

Finalist for its StorageMAP platform in the Data and Information category.

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, the global leader in heterogeneous unstructured data management, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Datadobi as a 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalist for its StorageMAP platform in the Data and Information category.

These annual CRN awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The finalists were selected in 30 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select finalists based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.

StorageMAP is an intelligent orchestration layer that enables enterprises to manage their unstructured data across heterogeneous, multi-vendor, and hybrid-cloud storage environments at scale. By combining deep metadata scanning with policy-driven data mobility, StorageMAP enables organizations to reduce cost and risk, meet governance and compliance requirements, and mobilize the right data sets to prepare for AI initiatives.

As unstructured data volumes continue to grow at an unprecedented rate, StorageMAP equips channel partners with a proven platform to help customers gain visibility into what data they have, where it lives, who owns it, and what it costs and then act on that intelligence to move, migrate, archive, or delete data automatically and at scale.

"The 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalists represent the most forward-thinking offerings shaping the future of the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Each finalist brings a clear vision to market, addressing real-world challenges while delivering measurable value to partners and customers alike. We congratulate this year's finalists on their commitment to innovation, partner success and meaningful impact across the technology ecosystem."

"Being named a finalist in the 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards is a testament to the work our team does every day to help enterprises take control of their unstructured data," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "For our channel partners, StorageMAP represents a real opportunity: it allows them to lead strategic conversations with customers about cost, risk, and AI readiness, and to deliver measurable value from day one. We are proud to be recognized by CRN alongside the industry's most innovative vendors."

2026 Tech Innovator Awards finalists will be spotlighted online at crn.com/techinnovators starting July 13. Winners will be announced online on Aug. 5.

About Datadobi

Datadobi is the intelligence and orchestration layer for unstructured data. The company helps enterprises gain visibility, governance, and control across fragmented data environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, control costs, accelerate modernization, and operationalize data for AI and innovation. Trusted by leading global enterprises, Datadobi transforms fragmented unstructured data into a trusted foundation for AI, cyber resilience, and digital transformation. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in New York, Melbourne, Düsseldorf, and London. For more information, visit datadobi.com.

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

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Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi