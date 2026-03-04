Datadobi Recognized for Partner Program Excellence in The 2026 CRN® Partner Program Guide

As unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, we're committed to making sure our partners have everything they need to help customers take control of it," said Sandra Aldi, VP of Marketing, Datadobi. Post this

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre‑ and post‑sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides solution providers with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

Datadobi's inclusion in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide recognizes the company's commitment to building a channel ecosystem where partners are equipped to deliver real, measurable value to their customers. The Datadobi partner program gives resellers, integrators, service providers, and distributors the tools to address the surging challenge of unstructured data sprawl — helping customers gain visibility, control cost, reduce risk, and prepare their data for AI. Partners benefit from deal registration, the DatadobiDriven certification program, access to the StorageMAP platform and sales resources, and the backing of a vendor with deep technology alliances across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Dell, NetApp, Pure Storage, HPE, and more.

"Being named on the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide is a reflection of the incredible work our channel team and partners do every day. At Datadobi, we believe that when partners succeed, customers succeed — and that belief is baked into everything we offer, from our DatadobiDriven certification program to our deep technical enablement and go-to-market support. As unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, we're committed to making sure our partners have everything they need to help customers take control of it," said Sandra Aldi, VP of Marketing, Datadobi.

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

The 2026 Partner Program Guide is published online at www.CRN.com/PPG

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in heterogeneous unstructured data management, brings order to unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP gives enterprises insight into their unstructured data and helps them get the most value at the least possible cost, risk, and CO₂. With StorageMAP, an enterprise's storage and cloud environments remain efficient, agile, and resilient — automatically and continually. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in New York, Melbourne, Düsseldorf, and London. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Datadobi Media Contact:

Emily Gallagher, PRSENSE, [email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi