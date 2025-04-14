Datadobi Recognized on 2025 CRN® Storage 100 List

"StorageMAP allows organizations to solve this data explosion, ensuring optimized storage, regulatory compliance, and the agility needed to seize new opportunities with unparalleled efficiency," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datataobi Post this

The Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage technology in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, management, resilience, and storage hardware components.

Datadobi has been recognized for its unstructured data management solution, StorageMAP™, a platform designed to analyze, organize, and automate actions across virtually all types of unstructured data. StorageMAP excels in hybrid environments by bridging the gap between on-premises and cloud storage solutions. Its vendor-neutral approach ensures seamless integration and management of unstructured data across diverse storage platforms, providing organizations with a unified view and control over their data landscape. For hybrid worlds, this translates into streamlined operations, enhanced data migration capabilities, and improved scalability, whether data resides in local systems or across S3-compliant object storage in the cloud.

Operating at scale, StorageMAP offers a vendor-neutral approach and a unified interface, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.

"We are honored to once again be named to the CRN Storage 100 list," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder of Datadobi. "This recognition underscores the growing challenge of unstructured data proliferation across industries. Poorly managed data can lead to skyrocketing storage costs, compliance risks, and operational inefficiencies that stifle innovation and adaptability. StorageMAP allows organizations to solve this data explosion, ensuring optimized storage, regulatory compliance, and the agility needed to seize new opportunities with unparalleled efficiency."

"We're pleased to highlight the companies on the Storage 100 list for their commitment to working hand in hand with the channel to deliver transformational storage solutions," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "These technology vendors consistently prioritize meaningful storage innovation and evolving partner strategies that advance success for all parts of the channel ecosystem."

Coverage of the CRN Storage 100 list begins on April 14, 2025, at www.crn.com/storage100.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Erica Cronan, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi