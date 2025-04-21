Datadobi Spotlighted on the CRN Big Data 100 List for 2025

"This acknowledgement underscores our commitment to delivering real business value to our partners through our innovative unstructured data management platform," said Michael Jack, Co-Founder and CRO of Datadobi Post this

StorageMAP is a powerful solution for managing big data at scale, designed to handle unstructured data with precision and ease. It provides full visibility, smart organization, and optimal data placement, effectively reducing risks and costs. Its unified interface streamlines operations, enabling enterprises to manage and migrate data seamlessly across diverse storage environments—without being locked into a single vendor. Equipped with advanced analytics, actionable insights, and customizable dashboards, StorageMAP enables businesses to optimize their data strategies in line with business objectives, ESG initiatives, and compliance requirements. By transforming big data into a strategic advantage, organizations can drive efficiency, minimize risk, and maximize value.

"CRN's 2025 Big Data 100 list highlights companies at the cutting-edge of data technologies that simultaneously demonstrate a strong commitment to delivering data-driven tools that improve business results for solution providers and their clients," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN. "Our congratulations go to these vendors that stand apart for data innovation that helps solution providers enhance their portfolios and drive business growth."

Michael Jack, Co-Founder and CRO of Datadobi, shared his appreciation for StorageMAP's recognition on CRN's 2025 Big Data 100 list. "This acknowledgement underscores our commitment to delivering real business value to our partners through our innovative unstructured data management platform," he said. "It illustrates the impact StorageMAP is having on organizations as they take control of their data with confidence."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

