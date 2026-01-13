Datadobi Strengthens Global Partner Strategy Designed for Enterprises Tackling Data Governance Challenges in the AI Era

Newly Created Role Promotes Daniel Esposito to Vice President of Global Alliances to Focus on Expanding Partner Ecosystem

LEUVEN, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced the promotion of Daniel Esposito to Vice President of Global Alliances. The appointment aligns with Datadobi's mission of giving enterprises clarity and control over their unstructured data. In this role, Esposito will build a global network of service partners capable of delivering comprehensive unstructured data management solutions—addressing a rapidly emerging landscape that bridges traditional storage vendors and cloud providers.

As organizations deal with explosive data growth, AI adoption, and compliance pressures, they need partners who can architect, deploy, and manage data mobility and governance solutions. Datadobi is focused on finding and enabling service partners who can help customers tackle these challenges with StorageMAP, the company's unstructured data management platform.

"The opportunity is clear: enterprises need data management capabilities that neither storage vendors nor hyperscalers fully address," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. "But this market won't build itself. It requires service partners with deep expertise who can design solutions, not just move boxes. Daniel's promotion reflects our commitment to finding and empowering those strategic partners—building an ecosystem where none existed before."

Esposito brings more than 20 years of IT industry experience to the role. He joined Datadobi over nine years ago as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, where he helped build the foundation of the company's partner strategy. He's expanded Datadobi's network beyond traditional OEM relationships to include systems integrators, managed service providers, and specialist consultancies that deliver complex data transformation projects.

"This isn't about transactional partnerships—it's about building a category," said Daniel Esposito, Vice President of Global Alliances at Datadobi. "We're looking for partners who see the same opportunity we do: a massive gap between what enterprises need for unstructured data management and what's available today. My focus is on recruiting, enabling, and growing partners who can help customers solve problems that storage arrays and cloud buckets alone can't address. That requires investing in the right people, training, and go-to-market resources—and we're committed to making that happen."

Esposito will oversee the expansion of Datadobi's global alliances team and develop enablement programs to equip service partners with the technical and sales capabilities needed to deliver StorageMAP-based solutions at scale.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Datadobi Contact:

Emily Gallagher

PRSENSE

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi