Datadobi to Address the Hidden Pitfalls of Enterprise Data Mobility at SNIA Developer Conference 2025

"On the surface, moving data between storage systems sounds simple, but the reality is far more complex," said Carl D'Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. Post this

Drawing on 15 years of hard-won experience, D'Halluin will dissect the often-overlooked technical pitfalls that derail file and object migrations, highlighting everything from garbled metadata to retention mismatches and performance bottlenecks.

The session will provide targeted insights for application developers, storage system engineers and storage administrators. Topics will include how to build compatibility into software, ensure backend interoperability in multi-vendor environments, and implement storage strategies that reduce complexity and prevent lock-in.

"On the surface, moving data between storage systems sounds simple, but the reality is far more complex," said Carl D'Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. "This session will unpack 15 years of hard-earned lessons from the field, exploring the hidden technical challenges that regularly derail migrations and offering practical guidance for developers, engineers and administrators working across NFS, SMB and S3 environments."

For further information, visit: https://www.snia.org/sniadeveloper/session/19302

To attend SDC 2025, visit: https://www.snia.org/sniadeveloper/register-sdc-2025

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Datadobi Contact:

Emily Gallagher

PRSENSE

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, PRSENSE Ltd, 1 5125719020, [email protected], PRSENSE Ltd

SOURCE PRSENSE Ltd