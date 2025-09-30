Datadobi to Demonstrate How Intelligent Unstructured Data Management Enables GenAI Readiness at Dell Partner Momentum Summit 2025

Datadobi joins global channel leaders in Madrid to showcase StorageMAP
LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, will attend the Dell Partner Momentum Summit 2025 as a Silver Sponsor, joining channel leaders from across the world to explore the future of data and AI transformation. The exclusive 2.5-day summit takes place 7–9 October at Hotel Meliá Castilla in Madrid, bringing together Dell executives, technology partners, and sales professionals to accelerate partner-led growth and GenAI adoption.
At the event, Datadobi will showcase its flagship solution, StorageMAP, under the theme: 'Unstructured Data - The Missing Link in GenAI Success'. With StorageMAP, organizations gain the visibility, analytics, and mobility needed to harness unstructured data for AI-ready innovation, compliance, and cost optimization.
"Unstructured data is the untapped fuel for GenAI, and StorageMAP is the engine that makes it usable," said Matthias Nijst, EMEA Sales at Datadobi. "We're excited to connect with Dell partners to demonstrate how StorageMAP drives real business outcomes by turning data chaos into strategic advantage."
To meet the Datadobi team at the booth or schedule a briefing, please contact [email protected]
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Datadobi Contact:
Emily Gallagher
PRSENSE
Media Contact
Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com
SOURCE Datadobi
